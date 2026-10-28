Texans' DeMeco Ryans Has a Simple Plan to Reset During Bye Week

The Houston Texans have officially arrived at their bye in Week 8–– a mid-season break that many would consider much-needed for this team after a rough 2-5 start to their 2026 campaign.

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans' staff will have an extra week at their disposal to take a step back, evaluate what's working and what's not through this team's up-and-down start to the season, and hope that this ship can be turned around in time for their Week 9 meeting facing the LA Chargers.

But when it comes to the Texans' plan for their players and any practice over the next week, it seems that Houston is putting a major emphasis on rest, recovery, and resetting rather than doubling down on any work on the field.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Texans' Bye Week

Ryans recently appeared on Texans Radio earlier this week to break down what the Texans' plans will be over the course of the bye as they try to rebound from their slow first half of the season.

And overall, Ryans' message was simple: take a deep breath, reset, then come back recharged for next week.

“Yeah, for the bye week, I think it comes at the right time, getting it right in the middle. I think guys just need to take a deep breath; just reset," Ryans said.

"I think it's not going out and practicing four times this week, that's going to help us get better. I think everybody just needs to hit a reset mentally, see where they are mentally, physically, get their bodies recovered, heal up, and then we'll come back next week."

Some who have seen the Texans' performance over the past several weeks may argue that more time on the practice field and in the weight room will be able to help Houston turn around in their desired direction.

After all, the Texans have lost five of their first seven games, so maybe more on-field work at the bye could be an approach to consider.

But for Ryans, he sees the situation as quite the opposite.

Instead of putting further strain on the players through what's already been a challenging start to the new year, Ryans wants his guys to really take this time off as a true bye week, then hope that extra rest can spark some new energy once the Texans are back at practice next Wednesday.

"Our plan this week isn't to go out on the field and do more practices. It's truly to give the guys a break," Ryans continued. "Let them get out of here. Make sure they're taking care of their bodies the right way. Get a couple days to themselves to just, 'Hey, reanalyze yourself as a player, as a man. Like, where are you? What do you need to do?"

How DeMeco Ryans Plans to Self-Scout Texans' Scheme

The bye week also gives the Texans' staff some extra time to work through some of their own successes and failures that they may have encountered through the first seven games––and they certainly aren't without their own mistakes, just like the players.

Whether it revolves around their defensive scheme and their woes in pass coverage, some of their offensive plays or personnel that might not be working, this week has the chance to be even more constructive for the Texans' coaches than it is for the players.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So Ryans and the rest of the staff on the Texans' sidelines will also make sure to take some time to decompress throughout the bye. But the time will also give Houston a perfect opportunity to work through what aspects of their game plan are or aren't working as expected.

"It's extremely important that we go all in on the self-scout," Ryans continued. "We can look at certain things from a coverage standpoint. Hey, we're giving up explosive passes. I know what we probably want to do. What was the intentionality behind this scheme going into this game, and did we do it well? Is that working for us right now?"

"So, it's a really good week to just hit reset, refocus. You don't have to game plan, but you look internally and truly look at it. I tell coaches, look at it without feelings. Take your feelings out of it. Like, what does the film actually say? Does it say jumbo is working? Does it say man coverage is working? If that's not it, then we got to adjust.”

There's still so much more time to go this season, which means there's certainly an opportunity for the Texans to turn things around in time for a late run like they did around this time last year.

But this bye week is a pivotal point in the season where the Texans can get some coveted time off to really be ready for the second half of the year that could arguably be more challenging than the first few games Houston's had to endure.

So for Ryans, this week will mark a perfect time to step away, and thus offers the best chance for the Texans to try and rally for the second half of the schedule, starting with Week 9 against the Chargers.

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