DeMeco Ryans Says Tommy Togiai Has Stood Out at Texans Training Camp

The Houston Texans saw a surprise breakout on their defense last season in the form of Tommy Togiai––who elevated from simply practice squad elevation in 2024 into a stable, weekly starter on the interior of their defensive line.

The fourth round pick from 2021 hadn't exactly found his way into a consistent role on an NFL defense since entering the league. In 2023, he didn't even play a snap during the regular season with the Cleveland Browns.

But now heading into the 2026 season following up from a career-best campaign, it's hard to envision this Texans defensive line without him.

DeMeco Ryans Already Noticing Tommy Togiai's Impact in Camp

And according to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, it seems like Togiai has already picked up from where he left off from last season throughout his first few training camp practices; being a bit of a credit to his consistency as a player.

"Tommy is just always the most consistent guy," Ryans said after Saturday's practice. "He's always here working out. He is always one of our best guys in the weight room and it shows on the field. When he steps on the field, he doesn't surprise us."

"He made a play today on a screen in the backfield. He's smart and aware, not just running with his eyes closed. He's aware of what's going on. He has a really good feel, really great instincts inside. That's what's allowed him to shine as a player for us. He's gotten better each and every year. He's looking the best that I've seen him look here in training camp. I am excited to see the type of season that he'll have."

By the end of last season, Togiai filled into the Texans' DT2 role next to Sheldon Rankins about as nicely as you could expect him to.

He ended up appearing in 15 regular-season games, starting in six of them, and logged a career-high in tackles (59), tackles for loss (6), and put together 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in the process. So to hear that Togiai is entering this training camp looking even better than he did this time last year is an awesome sight to see.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) reacts after a defensive play against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That individual improvement from Togiai will also pair together nicely with the steps forward this Texans defensive line has made throughout this offseason as well.

Not only did the Texans invest in a new veteran like Logan Hall on a two-year deal who will fill in as a versatile piece to the lineup on the inside and on the edge of this defensive line, but Houston also made the major addition of Kayden McDonald with their first of two second-round picks in April's draft; adding another layer of athleticism and strength into their already-strong interior.

So you can expect Togiai to have the chance at an even better season himself in what will be his third year with the Texans in 2026. That improvement couldn't come at a better time considering he's entering a contract year where he'll be looking for a significant pay raise come next offseason.

But really, as a whole, this Texans defensive interior feels primed to look a little stronger and more well-rounded from where they stood last season.

And when pairing that next to an edge rusher duo like the Texans have in both Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, there's little question that Houston will be boasting one of the best defensive lines in the entire NFL for 2026––just like they were a year ago.

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