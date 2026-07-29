What We Learned From the First Day of Texans Training Camp

The Houston Texans have officially wrapped up their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, where we got a glimpse of some live action for the roster for the first time since their offseason program that ended in June,.

And along with that practice, we also heard a bit from some key faces on the team like general manager Nick Caserio, head coach DeMeco Ryans, as well as C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson as to some of their feelings and expectations as they head into a 2026 season with some high expectations.

Let's sort through five of the biggest things that were seen (and heard) throughout the Texans’ first of many training camp sessions.

Tank Dell Not Practicing–– At Least for Now

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tank Dell took a huge step in his ongoing recovery process from the knee injury he suffered in 2024 by not being among those listed on the PUP list heading into training camp. That's a great sign that the wideout will be ready to fully practice at some point in the near future, close to 19 months after initially going down with the injury.

However, while he's taking strides in the right direction, the Texans will still be cautious as it relates to his return to practice.

Caserio noted that Dell won't be involved in contact practices until he completes his "ramp-up period," but will still be able to participate in walkthroughs and team drills to help him continue to get ready for the 2026 season.

Again, not being on the PUP list is a great sign for Dell. But when considering the severity of the injury suffered by the Texans wideout, the team wants to ensure he's completely healthy and fully explosive before throwing him back into a true 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 setting.

Competition Ensuing at Starting Center

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans are going to have some true competition at several areas on the offensive line in training camp. Caserio himself even noted that left tackle Aireontae Ersery feels like the only staple on that unit heading into the year, so there looks to be a lot of uncertainty upfront.

But the one area of the Texans' offensive line to circle as one that'll be highly competitive leading into the start of the season is the center spot––as KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reports was in heavy rotation on day one of practice between last year's starter, Jake Andrews, and their first-round pick from this year's draft, Keylan Rutledge.

#Texans opening day of training camp is over.

Third-year Pro Bowl alternate Kamari Lassiter intercepted quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud connected over the middle with Nico Collins.

Lot of rotation at center position. Competition between Jake Andrews, the returning starter, and… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2026

There's going to be a lot of rotation and combinations within that starting group across the next several weeks. That'll be true for both the center spot and around the entire offensive line as the Texans try to find the best five-man group possible.

As to who will be the one staking their claim as the Week 1 starter really might depend on how quickly Keylan Rutledge develops at the center spot in his first-year pro.

Team's Confidence in C.J. Stroud Remains High

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caserio was peppered with questions about C.J. Stroud, his contract negotiations, and his feelings surrounding the quarterback entering what expects to be the most important season of his pro career. And that's to be expected after the noise that Stroud has faced all offseason.

But Caserio didn't flinch. He made it clear that he's still confident in his quarterback heading into 2026, has seen him put together his best offseason since arriving in Houston three years ago, and even noted that there have been productive talks between the team and Stroud's representation as it relates to his contract situation.

"He's had a really good offseason. It's probably the best offseason he's had since he's been here," Caserio said of Stroud. "He's had a good attitude. He's been consistent. He's got the right mindset. I'd say we've definitely had productive conversations over the course of the spring."

As to whether or not those discussions of a new deal amount to anything of substance before the season, that remains to be determined. But to hear the outward positivity from Caserio about Stroud could be a hint as to how he feels about him leading this offense this season and moving forward.

Texans' Pre-Snap Work Offensively Was "Excellent"

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the first notes that DeMeco Ryans highlighted from the Texans' first camp practice was how well the offense operated pre-snap; an area that Houston had room for improvement in coming out of last season, but now seems to be already starting off on the right foot in that area preparing for 2026.

"Offensively, we've done a really good job today," Ryans said after practice. "Pre-snap was excellent. Guys were on it. Guys were getting to the line properly. Guys were playing fast. And that's what I expect from all three phases."

That progression on the offensive end is to be expected in Stroud's fourth year as the starting signal-caller, and more importantly, in the second season under offensive coordinator Nick Caley. If the Texans can continue to show signs of life in that aspect of their scoring unit, it could pay major dividends moving into the year.

What Will Anderson Wants to Improve in 2026

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Anderson has already started off training camp where he left off in the Texans' offseason program, according to Ryans. That's all you can expect from a First-Team All-Pro talent like Anderson has shaped into.

But one aspect that Anderson wants to continue growing in for what will be his fourth season pro is how he commands this Texans team as a vocal leader.

"One thing that I really want to step up on, and is something I wrote down on my goal sheet, is becoming a better leader," Anderson said after practice. "Better chance of just connecting with the guys, being more vocal, and really being hands-on with the guys."

Anderson has already evolved into one of the best players at his position since being drafted in 2023, and really, one of the best defenders in the NFL after the way he took on last season. Stepping up as a leader to make those around him even better will only help his stock as one of the top young talents around the league.

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