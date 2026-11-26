The Houston Texans were able to see one of their recently injured wide receivers take a step towards suiting up once again in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.

That's because Marvin Harrison Jr.–– who has missed the last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury–– was finally able to practice in limited capacity during Houston's Wednesday practice session.

It's the first time that Harrison Jr. has participated with the team in any capacity since November 12th, when he presumably suffered the hamstring injury in practice.

That led to an absence against the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, and thus, a shorthanded Texans wide receiver room. But with increased participation over the next two sessions, there's a good chance that Harrison Jr. will be good to go against Baltimore.

However, the Texans' wide receiver injuries still managed to linger into their Wednesday practice, despite Harrison Jr.'s individual status trending in the right direction.

That's because Kayshon Boutte was a DNP during practice with a hip injury he suffered during last week's game against the Colts.

Kayshon Boutte Could Miss First Game of Season vs. Ravens

Boutte's DNP is eye-catching. Not only because the wide receiver wound up missing practice, but also for the fact that it came even after the Texans' extended mini-bye that came as a result of their last game being played on Thursday.

And the injury for Boutte unfortunately comes fresh off of Boutte's strongest game in a while.

Against the Colts, Boutte hauled in both of his targets for two receptions and 40 yards, also bringing in a big-time touchdown grab in the second quarter for C.J. Stroud's second of three scores on the day.

It marked Boutte's second game of the season in which he's had 40 or more reception yards, and his third touchdown reception on the year as well.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) catches a pass for a touchdown over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenneth Harris (33) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte still has two days to potentially practice, and thus see his status for Sunday against Baltimore to trend in the right direction. But if he's unable to participate on Thursday, there's an increasingly likely chance that Houston will be down yet another receiver due to injury.

Despite the Texans having what's been viewed as a deep receiving room at many times this season, they haven't had a ton of opportunities to show off this entire unit in its full capacity, simply due to ongoing injury issues at the position.

The Texans' WR Room Has Been Truly Beaten Up

Jayden Higgins was viewed as an emerging WR2 in the Texans' passing attack, then tore his ACL before the first game. Jaylin Noel just caught fire through the first half of the season, then had a season-ending toe injury.

Nico Collins has missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury. Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed two appearances since his arrival, also with a hamstring injury. Tank Dell just got back in Week 7 from his own knee injury. Now, Kayshon Boutte is dealing with his hip issue. You get the point.

Thankfully, thanks to that extensive depth at the position, the Texans will have a healthy-enough unit to roll into Week 12's game against Baltimore and still have a potent arsenal for Stroud to work with.

Collins, Dell, potentially Harrison Jr., and Xavier Hutchinson will all be good to go, and each of those guys has shown their respective flashes of production over the course of this season.

Yet, another wide receiver injury–– this time to Boutte–– just goes to show how beaten up Houston has been at the position all season long.

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