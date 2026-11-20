The Houston Texans put together a commanding win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night en route to a 26-3 victory that might just be the spark needed to help this team rattle off a few wins in a row through the second half of their season.

However, in the midst of the Texans winning effort over the Colts, the team also saw their offense suffer a pair of injuries that will be worth keeping an eye on as they approach their next matchup.

According to an update from the Texans during Thursday night's game, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hip) and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (stinger) would be deemed questionable for a return in the fourth quarter.

.@ShariffLawFirm Texans Injury Update:



#14 WR Kayshon Boutte is questionable with a hip injury.



#66 C/G Keylan Rutledge is questionable with a stinger. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 20, 2026

We ultimately wound up seeing neither return to the action. But given that the Texans were so close to ending the game, it's unclear as to whether or not either player was dealing with a serious injury issue, or were simply being held out for precautionary reasons as the result of the game had already been decided.

However, seeing both Boutte and Rutledge go down with an injury––each of whom has their respective key roles on the Texans' offense––is less than an ideal end to an overall successful night for Houston altogether.

Kayshon Boutte, Keylan Rutledge Have Injuries to Keep Watch Of

One of these injuries has been an issue the Texans have already seen surface earlier in the month, and that's the stinger that Rutledge suffered that makes for his second stinger in the past two weeks.

The first stinger for Rutledge was bad enough that it led to him being sidelined for an entire week of the Texans' team practice, along with missing Week 10's game against the Cleveland Browns, forcing fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu into his first-ever start.

Rutledge was cleared to return on a short week against the Colts, but now after the same injury has surfaced once again, there might be a slim chance that Houston's first-round rookie is set to miss a little more time moving forward.

As for Boutte, his hip injury seems to be a new issue to surface throughout Thursday night, which turned out to be a pretty successful night on his behalf.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) catches a pass for a touchdown over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenneth Harris (33) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte converted on both of his targets against the Colts for two catches, 40 yards, and an aggressive touchdown reception in the second quarter for C.J. Stroud's second of three touchdown passes on the night––making for his second game on the season where he's seen over 40 yards in a single game.

If Boutte is forced to miss any time, it'd mark yet another injury to the Texans’ wide receiver room following up on Jaylin Noel's injured reserve designation before Week 8, along with the recent absence of Marvin Harrison Jr., which has led to him missing the last two games against the Browns and the Colts.

Bottom Line

The good news surrounding both of these injuries is that the Texans are able to get a mini-bye at their disposal before they're tasked with taking on their Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

That means, for both Boutte and Rutledge, they'll have a little over a week to rest and prepare for their next game on the schedule, which could be just what each needs to get back on the field in time for this coming Sunday.

But for now, Houston's stuck in a bit of wait-and-see mode on the status of both until they're back in the building later next week.

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