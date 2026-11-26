The Houston Texans have released their first injury report of the week rolling into their Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

And on the status for some players, things seem to be trending in the right direction. In the case of five others, they wound up not practicing on Wednesday, and thus makes their status a bit more cloudy as it relates to this weekend's action.

Let's break down the latest on the injury front from the Texans' practice a few days away from the Ravens traveling to Reliant Stadium:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/25)

DNP

TE Brevin Jordan (finger/foot)

WR Kayshon Boutte (hip)

DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)

OL Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder)

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle)

LIMITED

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

LB Jake Hummel (abdomen/groin)

DE Logan Hall (hip/shoulder)

FULL

CB Kamari Lassiter (wrist)

RB Woody Marks (concussion)

S Reed Blankenship (hand)

LB Jake Hansen (elbow)

OT Blake Fisher (thumb)

OT Trent Brown (wrist)

Let's break down some of the good news first: two of the Texans' bigger names on the offensive end that missed last week's game against the Colts managed to practice on Wednesday: that's running back Woody Marks (concussion) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

With two more days of practice to go for each, there's a good chance that both guys will be able to suit up against the Ravens considering everything continues to move in the right direction.

DeMeco Ryans noted that the team was "hopeful" Marks would make his return earlier this week, and signs appear to be pointing in that direction. Marks will pair up next to David Montgomery within the Texans' backfield, who came off a game where he posted his season-high in rushing yards with 107.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for those that the Texans are at risk of being without on Sunday, though, there's a couple of names on each side of the ball to watch out for.

Most notably, defensive end Danielle Hunter still isn't practicing yet after suffering his hamstring injury before Week 10's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Houston will likely have to see Hunter practice once ahead of this coming weekend to have optimism around his playing status against Baltimore, but the team could be taking a rather cautious approach around one of their older, more impactful veterans on the defense.

Another older veteran on the Texans defense— defensive end Sheldon Rankins— also didn't practice on Wednesday.

Being without Hunter is enough of a challenge for Houston to overcome, but losing their top defensive tackle in Rankins could make things even tougher, if he is inevitably ruled out for this weekend. He's got two more days to practice and change the feelings around his status.

Offensively, the Texans had some concerns worth noting as well: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is still dealing with the effects from his hip injury sustained on Thursday Night Football, and could put his status to play this weekend in doubt.

If Boutte is out, the Texans' wide receiver room will continue to look thin, as it has been since moving past the bye; relying on only Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Marvin Harrison Jr., if he continues to trend in the right direction.

Keylan Rutledge is also still dealing with some of the effects of his injury suffered last week against the Colts, which turned out to be his second stinger of the year in the second half.

If Rutledge is set to miss any time moving forward, expect the Texans to roll with Febechi Nwaiwu as their fill-in at left guard. However, still with two more days of practice to go, there's still room for his and everyone else's status to improve between now and game day.

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