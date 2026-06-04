Texans Have Another Injury in the LB Room Worth Keeping an Eye On

It looks like the Houston Texans have another injury to keep an eye on in the linebacker room following E.J. Speed's season-ending quad surgery within the second week of their OTAs––albeit a much more minor concern than what Speed's dealing with.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, linebacker Jamal Hill has been recovering from wrist surgery that he underwent earlier this offseason.

The good news, though, is that Hill has been participating in OTAs while he's been recovering, and signs appear to indicate that he'll be 100% ahead of training camp that lies ahead later in July.

"Jamal Hill underwent wrist surgery to repair a ligament earlier this offseason, per a league source," Wilson wrote. "Hill has been participating in the Texans’ organized team activities as he works his way back to full strength... Hill has put on some muscle this offseason and has participated in the Texans’ workout program for months while rehabbing from the surgery."

During Hill's OTAs reps, the third-year linebacker has been seen taking the field with a brace on his left hand.

It's nothing that's restricted him from taking the field and competing in the early portions of Houston's offseason training. Though it does at least stick out as somewhat noteworthy when factoring in their recent blow of being without Speed.

Texans LB Jamal Hill has been recovering from offseason wrist surgery while working in OTAs via @AaronWilson_NFL.



Hill has been wearing a cast on his wrist/hand at OTAs as shown here: pic.twitter.com/Xy00ug3PwH — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 4, 2026

Compared to what the Texans are faced with surrounding Speed's absence for what appears to be the entire 2026 season, seeing Hill on track to be all systems go come time for training camp is a positive sign–– and even more so when noting that he's built up a bit of additional muscle in the process.

On top of that, if his offseason work translates well, it could be exactly what the Texans need in terms of a replacement for Speed as their LB3 on the depth chart.

Jamal Hill Could Have Solid Shot at Being Texans' LB3

Without Speed in the mix for the next several months, the Texans will have to have someone on the depth chart step up to the occasion and claim his reps.

After all, Speed started in nine games throughout 2025 and played over 600 total snaps between defense and special teams. While he is more-so a depth piece at WLB behind Henry To'oTo'o, finding someone who can patch the void he leaves effectively will be important for Houston to not lose a step within their front seven.

Hill sticks out as a clear candidate–– and perhaps the favorite–– to secure that role, so long as he's able to keep his health in check leading up to next season.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) reacts after a field goal attempt is blocked during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Hill has two years of experience in the Texans' defensive scheme under DeMeco Ryans. Even while not starting a game on the defense throughout his NFL career, that time in the building gives him an edge strictly in terms of tenure and overall trust over Houston's incoming rookies at the position, like Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher.

But he's also got eye-catching speed and coverage for the position as a defensive back convert. That makes him a solid fit for that WLB spot to play behind To'oTo'o and work well in space. His size leans a bit on the smaller side at 6-foot, 227 pounds, though his above-average athleticism tends to make up for that.

He's still very unproven as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. But now being in year three, this would be the perfect time for him to finally make the leap into being a more prominent player on the defensive side of the ball as Houston will be forced to make adjustments without Speed.

Of course, those hopes all rely upon Hill recovering and remaining healthy.

As of now, things seem to be on the right track in terms of his rehab. However, it'll certainly be a situation to not lose focus of until he's fully cleared for training camp.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!