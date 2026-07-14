NFL World Pays Tribute to Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair

The Houston Texans announced the news on Tuesday afternoon that co-founder and principal owner Janice McNair has died at the age of 89.

McNair was a long-time fixture for the Texans' organization and within the city of Houston for the past several years, making a lasting mark with her impact in helping establish the Texans franchise upon its arrival to the NFL in 2002 along with her late husband, Robert McNair, to what it's known as today.

Robert and Janice McNair also made several charitable contributions across their lives through both the Houston Texans Foundation and their own foundation—donating more than half a billion dollars to charity in total, and over $50 million through the Texans Foundation for causes centered around community and youth development.

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans co-owner Janice McNair, center, is seen with her daughter-in-law, Hannah McNair, alongside her son and CEO Cal McNair during the coin toss prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Janice McNair was inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during the 2025 season, becoming the fourth person to do so along with her husband, Robert McNair, and Texans legends, wide receiver Andre Johnson and defensive end J.J. Watt.

After the announcement from the team of Janice McNair's passing, several notable faces around the Texans' organization and throughout the NFL shared their condolences for the McNair family and the entire Houston community:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

"Janice McNair was a woman of extraordinary generosity, grace and faith, whose impact on the Houston community and the NFL will be felt for generations."



"Alongside Bob, she helped bring the NFL back to her beloved Houston and played an essential role in building the Texans into an organization that reflects the values they held dear-service, integrity, and commitment to community. Following Bob's passing, Janice served as controlling owner for six years and continued to provide steady leadership while remaining devoted to their family, Texans, their fans, and countless charitable causes."



"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the McNair family, the Texans organization, and the Houston community."

Nick Caserio, Texans General Manager

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. McNair. She was a remarkable person whose kindness and compassion left a lasting impact on our organization. Her genuine care and the consistent support she constantly showed our players, coaches and staff will be remembered fondly. My thoughts and prayers are with Cal, Hannah and the entire McNair family during this most difficult time."

DeMeco Ryans, Texans Head Coach

"Mrs. McNair was an incredible woman who will be deeply missed. As a player, she and Mr. McNair built an organization that felt like a family and it was a true honor to play for them. I will always remember the day I came home to Houston in 2023."



"Mrs. McNair welcomed me back into the Texans family with open arms and her signature warm smile. We shared the same vision of bringing the organization to new heights and I will continue to work every day to accomplish that goal. My thoughts and prayers are with Cal, Hannah and their family during this time."

Cal McNair, Texans CEO, Owner & Son of Janice McNair

"Mom leaves an indelible mark on our family, our team, and our community..." pic.twitter.com/dH3KOrMrKT — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 14, 2026

Hannah McNair, Texans VP & Wife of Cal McNair

"Janice was an extraordinary mentor, inspirational role model and visionary leader. Giving back has always been the heartbeat of our organization and that started with Janice. I'm honored to carry her legacy and love of sports and community forward. She will be sorely missed and remain a shining example for us all."

C.J. Stroud, Texans Quarterback

C.J. Stroud's Instagram story following Janice McNair's passing. | @cj7stroud, Instagram

Tank Dell, Texans Wide Receiver

Tank Dell's Instagram story following Janice McNair's passing. | @tankdell, Instagram

J.J. Watt, Texans Legend

Rest in Peace Janice.



All of us who were graced with your presence and kindness are better for it.



🙏🏻 https://t.co/v1PoqebSNF — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2026

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots

Statement from Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft on the passing of Janice McNair. pic.twitter.com/Jte9CNMsZt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 14, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The Glazer Family

We extend our condolences to the McNair family and the Texans organization during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ZCrkz7BVSG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 14, 2026

Carolina Panthers, The Tepper Family

Statement from David and Nicole Tepper on the passing of Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair pic.twitter.com/6iyJOFCYQH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 14, 2026

Atlanta Falcons

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair



Our heartfelt condolences are with the McNair family and the entire Texans organization https://t.co/gHBgKbhfD6 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 14, 2026

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are saddened by the loss of Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair. Our sincere condolences are with the McNair and Texans families. https://t.co/RFgKmF5BSO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 14, 2026

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