What E.J. Speed's Season-Ending Injury Means for Texans Moving Forward

After initial signs had shown optimism regarding E.J. Speed's status to eventually return for the 2026 season following a torn quadriceps injury, it seems like that hope for a mid-season comeback is no more.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Texans linebacker E.J. Speed will be missing the entire 2026 season following successful surgery on his injury that was suffered during offseason training earlier last month.

Being without Speed for any stretch of time was bound to be a tough blow to the Texans' defense. He was slated to be the team's primary depth linebacker behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o after signing an extension earlier in the offseason, but now will be forced to the sidelines until 2027.

Let's break down three points on what the new intel on Speed means for the Texans moving forward:

Competition Is Wide Open for LB3

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) reacts after a field goal attempt is blocked during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Without Speed's presence taking a considerable share of the defensive snaps, the Texans have a few interesting names to circle on the depth chart who could now see their previously anticipated role jump up a few notches.

Two veterans who immediately jump out are Jamal Hill, as well as the Texans' recent trade acquisition via the New England Patriots from this offseason, Marte Mapu. It feels like, at least off the bat, one of these two will be in the driver's seat to get that nod to fill the void Speed leaves, thanks to their experience edge.

Perhaps it also means that LB2 Henry To'oTo'o will also get a slight bump up in his total snap count next season from what it would've been with Speed in the picture. For To'oTo'o, that lift would come at a perfect time considering he'll be on an expiring contract and gunning for a payday next offseason.

It's certainly not a world-ending blow for this already-elite Texans defense to be without Speed. They can recover. But now comes the time to test DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke's ability to find the best next man up.

Bigger Opportunity for the Rookies

Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Within the mix of Texans' linebacker room also lies two rookies that the team brought in on day three of April's draft: fourth-round rookie Wade Woodaz, as well as their seventh-round selection Aiden Fisher.

Each will now have a golden opportunity to get their foot in the door as an immediate impact player in Houston, and more specifically for Woodaz.

He's got the ideal size (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) and versatility as a run-defender and a contributor in coverage that the defense would be in need of at that second linebacker spot opposite Al-Shaair, and has two years of quality experience as a starter at Clemson.

While the veterans ahead of him, like Hill and Mapu, could have the edge to get more reps at the start of the season, Woodaz could quickly come into his own once reaching the second half of the year that gives the Texans assurance that they made the right pick in investing a round four pick in him.

Another LB Acquisition Incoming?

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Naturally, seeing a depth piece like Speed go down for the year will spark the conversation of Houston needing another external talent to come onto the roster.

And while it might not be a totally surefire bet that the Texans bring in somebody else to fill out their depth chart, the idea could certainly spark the intrigue of Ryans and Nick Caserio to add another body in the room. That's especially so when considering they've got $30 million in cap space to spend following the league's June 1st checkpoint.

There are some quality pieces at linebacker still leftover on the free agent market who the Texans could look towards: Jahlani Tavai, Germaine Pratt, or Shaq Thompson could all make sense as a cheap, short-term fill-in who can play WLB, and give another dose of depth to a stout Houston defense.

So at the very least, keep an external addition in the realm of possibilities.

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