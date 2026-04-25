The Houston Texans have landed on their second of two picks in the fourth round of the draft, while also hashing out another draft day trade to land him in the first place.

By trading down from pick 117 to 123 in a deal with the LA Chargers, the Texans would land on Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz.

Let's break down how the Texans did with their trade down, along with their new pickup of Woodaz:

Texans Land Sixth Rounder in Trade Down

Before landing on Woodaz to be their guy, the Texans would opt to claim some slight value on the board where there was an opportunity to do so; a typical Nick Caserio maneuver on draft day.

In their swap down, they were able to add a sixth-round pick to their arsenal at 204th overall, which is flexibility they didn't have before in those later rounds.

#Texans trade back, sending 117th overall to #Chargers in exchange for 123rd overall, 204th overall — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 25, 2026

Following their pick at 141 in the fifth round, the Texans didn't have much to work with beyond that. Before their move with the Chargers, the only selection they had left on tap sat at 243, which is over 100 spots away from where they landed in round five.

So it adds up to why the Texans wanted to prioritize a sixth-round selection to have the option of using it later down the board.

The situation incentivized Houston to move down with LA, allow them to move and select Michigan tackle Travis Burke, and likely let the Texans secure their own prospect they had in mind at 123.

All things considered, the minor move from the Texans' brass in their three draft-day trades so far is one that makes total sense and adds worthwhile value.

What Wade Woodaz Brings to Houston

Woodaz measures in at 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, and started two and a half years with the Tigers, making a name for himself with both his quickness and his ability to defend the run.

Stopping the run has been a clear focus from the Texans and their endeavors throughout the draft thus far, adding both Woodaz and second-rounder Kayden McDonald, whom Nick Caserio had touted as the best run defender in the draft following his pickup.

But as for Woodaz, he also has positive length and the athletic skillset to be a rangy defender in coverage. His tackling ability is another factor that stands out as a calling card on his scouting report, which fits like a glove in Houston's relentless front seven.

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) is tackled by Clemson Tigers linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He's not the hard-hitting, dynamic playmaker on a defense that gets scouts raving in rounds one or two, but he does have a strong chance of finding a quality role in the pros with the right development–– setting up to have not many better fits on the table from what Houston has to offer.

Grade: C+

Woodaz isn't the most alluring name left up for grabs at the linebacker position. But he does help add another dose of depth to their linebacker room, in which both of their starters, Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o, aren't signed under contract past 2026.

Consensus-wise, Woodaz trended closer to a fifth or sixth round pick, meaning the Texans might've had a chance to claim him down the board a bit later–– such as the case for Febechi Nwaiwu at pick 106.

Though even with taking him a bit higher off the board than initially expected, there's a chance he still finds a decent rotational role in year one as a complementary piece in coverage and run support next to Al-Shaair.

For that, it's definitely worth a passing grade, and could trend even better once seeing how DeMeco Ryans ultimately unlocks his skillset.

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