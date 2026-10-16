Texans Injury Report vs. Jaguars: 3 Players Ruled Out, 2 Questionable

The Houston Texans have dropped their final injury report heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the pond in London.

And overall, it looks like the Texans will be down at least three players from their lineup, with two others remaining in question before Sunday's kickoff.

Let's break down the latest on the injury front for Houston:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/16)

WR Tank Dell: OUT (knee)

S Jalen Pitre: OUT (shoulder)

RB David Montgomery: OUT (groin)

LB Henry To'oTo'o: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)

CB Jamarcus Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (elbow)

Pitre, Montgomery Didn't Travel to London

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) collects an interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was known from Thursday afternoon that the Texans would be without a couple of starters in defensive back Jalen Pitre and running back David Montgomery, who both suffered their respective injuries in last weekend's contest against the Tennessee Titans.

The good news is that neither have been placed on injured reserve in the days following. That means there's a pretty good chance that we'll see both of these guys back in the lineup within the next four weeks.

However, in this one against London, they'll be back in Houston watching from home. Their next chance to get back on the field will come against the New York Giants in Week 7, which sits right ahead of the Texans' bye in Week 8.

Henry To'oTo'o Expected to Return vs. Jaguars

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) waks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the two questionable names on the Texans' injury report, one of those happens to be linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, who's been on the injured reserve list for the last four weeks with a shoulder injury, but seemingly has a good chance to get back on the field for Week 6 overseas.

Not only did To'oTo'o travel with the Texans to their international matchup, but he also was able to get a full practice in on Friday, which tends to be a pretty strong indicator that Houston will officially activate him back to the active roster in due time.

As long as that happens before Sunday's kickoff, expect to see To'oTo'o back in the fold next to Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair as the Texans' one-two punch at linebacker.

Tank Dell Still Awaits IR Activation

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) walks on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans fans will have to wait another week before they're able to get a glimpse of wide receiver Tank Dell on the field for his first game since 2024.

The Texans were able to see Dell as a full participant in practice for both Wednesday and Thursday's team sessions, but he wound up not traveling to London. So that inevitably forces him to wait at least one more week before making his long-awaited return.

This game will mark Dell's second absence since his 21-day practice window was activated from injured reserve. That means the Texans wideout has a little over a week left before the front office will be forced to make a decision on his availability for the season as that 21-day mark hits on the Wednesday of their bye in Week 8.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!