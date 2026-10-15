Tank Dell Injury Update: Where Texans WR Stands for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

It's been a little over a week since the Houston Texans first activated the 21-day practice window returning from injured reserve for wide receiver Tank Dell, who hasn't played in an NFL game dating back to when he first suffered his severe knee injury in December of 2024.

But now that Dell is back at practice–– and as of Wednesday's injury report, was able to be a full participant–– the big question for the Texans' wideout is when he'll be able to get back on the field for a game, and whether or not it could be as soon as Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And while Dell's full participation in practice is certainly a great sign for how he's progressing, there's no clear determination just yet on whether he'll be good to play this weekend.

The Latest on Tank Dell's Injury Status for Week 6

Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently appeared on 95.7 The Fan with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast heading into their Week 6 game in London, where Caserio dove into the status of Dell and what his availability could look like moving forward.

And overall, Dell seems to be "trending in the right direction." However, there remains no clear determination just yet on when the Texans might be activating him from the injured reserve.

"With those players, you have 21 days. So, he practiced last week. He'll practice again here this week. We'll kind of evaluate where he is. Unless he has a setback––he's trending in the right direction," Caserio said of Dell.

"So, whether it's this week or next week, some of this is going to be like: 'Okay, how does this practice go? What does that look like?' Make sure he's loaded properly, make sure that he's prepared so that when he does go out there and actually play, he's ready to go for that."

Dell has been showing some really positive signs when it comes to getting back to 100%. Returning to practice is a big part of that, and participating in full for multiple sessions will be the next step for his availability to look even more promising moving forward.

But Dell also has two key factors to clear within his recovery and return to practice before he's officially deemed ready to be activated from injured reserve: that's handling contact, and getting back his top-end speed that made him such a potent offensive weapon before his injury.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The longer that Dell is able to get his feet wet in practice and get more comfortable back in pads, the better his chances will be to finally be activated after a nearly two-year wait to return to the field.

However, seeing those aspects of his recovery develop in practice might end up extending his absence an extra one or two weeks before the Texans do activate him from injured reserve, and would thus sideline him for Week 6 against the Jaguars.

Will Texans' Bye Week Factor Into Tank Dell's Availability?

What might end up being the most ideal approach for the Texans to take is to wait until their Week 8 bye before activating Dell from injured reserve.

The Wednesday of Houston's bye in Week 8 marks the end of Houston's 21-day window to elevate Dell to the active roster, and doing so then could essentially allow Dell one more full week of practice before their next game in Week 9 against the LA Chargers.

When Caserio was asked about the possibility of waiting until the bye week to activate Dell, he didn't shoot the idea down. But the focus was simply on how this week's practice looks before Week 6. Then the team would re-evaluate from there.

"Look, you have 21 days. So, within that 21-day period, you're either going to activate him, or you're not. So, we'll kind of handle this week, we'll kind of see how this week goes, and make an assessment at the end of the week," Caserio continued.

"But, he's certainly done everything we've asked him to do, and he's turning in the right direction."

The main takeaway from all of this? Dell's moving in the right direction to get back on the field in the coming weeks. As to when his return to the field might be, though, could be anywhere from Week 6 in London, all the way until Week 9 on the road in Los Angeles.

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