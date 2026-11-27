The Houston Texans revealed some rough news last week when they placed Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Al-Shaair had been dealing with a lingering groin injury for a majority of this season. The Pro Bowl linebacker ultimately missed games in Weeks 4 and 10 with the injury before the decision was made to place him on injured reserve before their Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The injured reserve placement takes Al-Shaair out of the mix for at least four games. In this case from Weeks 11 to 14 of the Texans' season. But if he's healthy enough to give it a go after that absence, there's a chance that Houston could activate Al-Shaair from injured reserve for a late-season return.

However, based on some recent news from Texans general manager Nick Caserio, it's looking a little less likely that Al-Shaair will be able to return to Houston's lineup before the end of the year.

Azeez Al-Shaair Could Miss Rest of Season?

According to an interview with Caserio from 95.7 The Fan, Al-Shaair's timeline for a return is "up-in-the-air" right now, and seems to be trending towards close to the end of the regular season, if at all.

"I think his timeline is fairly extensive here," Caserio said of Al-Shaair. "He's going to be out here for a while. What the actual timeline looks like, it's probably going to be close here–– like, whether or not he would make it back for the regular season."

"I think that's up-in-the-air right now. So, probably TBD there."

While the door does technically remain open for Al-Shaair to make his return to the Texans' lineup at some point this season, things don't exactly seem to be trending in the most positive direction. And if anything, might be pointing towards a season-ending injury for the Pro Bowl linebacker.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) celebrates a tackle for loss against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, Al-Shaair's injury is one he had to undergo surgery for. It's been a nagging injury that's costed him games and high-level performance this season, and already projects to be a multiple-week absence.

On top of that, the Texans have run thin on injured reserve activations this season. NFL teams are given eight activations to utilize in a given season, with two extra coming in the postseason to those who make it. Houston has already used seven of those eight activations.

So the Texans have one activation to use over the next seven games. The chances of Al-Shaair being able to return in time for an end-of-season return, combined with Houston holding out their last injured reserve activation for him, are slim.

Perhaps a return in the postseason could be a bit more likely for Al-Shaair, depending on how his recovery goes over the next several weeks. But on the surface, it seems like a regular season return is trending towards less likely.

And if that's the case for Al-Shaair, the responsibility only grows larger for the remaining healthy pieces in the Texans' linebacker room.

Right now, Henry To'oTo'o has filled in as the Texans' top linebacker and green-dot signal caller without Al-Shaair, while a combination of Jake Hansen and Wade Woodaz have been the second linebacker to fill into the middle of the field.

As of last week's win over the Colts in which the Texans' defense allowed three points, things might be trending in the right direction for this unit without Al-Shaair. But things will only continue to get tougher to hold things together the deeper we get into the regular season.

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