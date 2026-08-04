Texans' Next Contract for Nico Collins Got More Expensive

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans gave Nico Collins a bit of a bump in pay on his current contract.

After that adjustment, Collins' contract went from around $20 million for the 2026 season to then have $9 million added onto the deal in 2026, paired with an $8 million raise that'll come in 2027. In short time, he was a borderline top-20 highest-paid receiver, to then be the fifth-highest paid wideout for the year ahead.

But now after the events that took place around the NFL on Tuesday, it seems like Collins' next contract––which he'll be due in 2028 as a free agent––is guaranteed to be higher than that $30 million per year range that he'll be netting for the next two seasons.

That's because of the money that Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is bringing in on his newly inked extension, which now tends to shake up the market at the position in a big way.

Zay Flowers' Extension Affects Nico Collins' Next Contract–– Here's Why

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens issued a four-year, $130 million extension to Flowers that'll kick in starting in the 2028 season and span through 2031.

The new extension puts him at an AAV of $35 million, and effectively makes him the top-five highest-paid player at the position for the length of his contract.

The $35M per year extension for Zay Flowers ties him with Justin Jefferson in new-money average per year.



1) Jaxon Smith-Njigba: $42.15M

2) Ja'Marr Chase: $40.25M

3) Drake London: $35.25M

4) Zay Flowers: $35M

T-4) Justin Jefferson: $35M

6) CeeDee Lamb: $34M https://t.co/N2YCFEvprj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2026

That's a huge deal for Flowers as it relates to the wide receiver market, because it sets the bar for what those same No. 1 wide receivers around him will be looking for on their respective contracts.

Nico Collins, who's due for a new extension himself from the Texans following this season, is one of those wide receivers who fits that criterion.

And based on his proven production through the past three years, going on a fourth where he's still in his prime, combined with the fact that the market will continue to increase for wide receiver contracts over the next year, he'll be looking for even more money on that next deal than what Flowers just got.

Really, there's a chance that Collins' next deal reaches well over $40 million annually. And the same can be said for more than just him, as elite wide receivers like George Pickens and Puka Nacua are looking at new deals themselves after their contracts expire this season.

Should the Texans Be Worried About Collins' Next Deal?

To this point, the Texans haven't shown any signs that they're interested in pivoting off of their top wide receiver.

Their recent raise to his contract for the next two years that was issued this offseason, along with the comments general manager Nick Caserio made totally shooting down any trade inquiries about Collins at the draft, proves just that.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But when looking at the contract situations around the Texans roster, things start to get significantly expensive when factoring in the talent they have to pay in the room.

C.J. Stroud is looking for a new deal that'll start in 2028. Defensive backs Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter are due for new contracts that same offseason. Guys like Derek Stingley, Will Anderson, and Azeez Al-Shaair already got paid on their own big contracts. Then you have Nico Collins to add on top of it.

That's a lot of money to pay out for multiple star talents. The Texans will probably have to make some sacrifices along the way to keep their core pieces in the mix, and won't be able to retain all of their Pro Bowl-level guys for the long term.

Does that mean Collins is in danger of being one of those odd men out? Not exactly. He's a top 10 player at his position, has been a consistent source of production for several years, and is pivotal for the Texans' passing offense.

It's more likely the front office would make sacrifices elsewhere rather than to lose out on someone of his caliber.

Bottom Line

So all of that's to say, when big receiver deals like Flowers' arise to boost the market at the position even higher, all that does is put the Texans in a bit of a tighter squeeze monetarily moving forward.

The good thing is that the Texans' current core doesn't start facing the pressure of new contracts for the next two years. Meaning, Houston and their group on hand have this season and next to really push for that Super Bowl ring without having to make tough decisions along the way.

But once we hit 2028, which is coincidentally when Collins will be due for his next contract, then the books could start getting overloaded, and Caserio and Co. might have to start getting creative when it comes to keeping this Texans roster intact for what we know it as now.

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