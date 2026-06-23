Texans Reuniting With No. 1 Pick Could Be Perfect Late Offseason Move

At this point in the NFL offseason, a majority of the big transactions around the league have already been settled–– whether it be during a busy free agency, April's draft, or even lingering moves made around OTAs and minicamp earlier this month.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't a few quality names still remaining up for grabs on the open market in the time that remains before next season kicks off.

And perhaps for the Houston Texans, the stage could be set for one final touch to be made to their roster to truly take this group with Super Bowl aspirations in mind over the top for 2026.

But if the Texans were to make one final push to improve this roster before next season, where could that acquisition come from? And who would be the best candidate to fill that gap?

The Texans Could Use Another Edge Rusher

evedaOne area that seems like an easy spot to circle on the roster that can use a veteran spark could be their edge rusher roomj; one that already has two quality stars leading the pack in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, yet doesn’t have a reliable third rusher to lean on in their pass rush rotation.

That's because of the departure of both veterans Denico Autry and Derek Barnett earlier this offseason, leaving the Texans to rely on Dylan Horton and Ali Gaye to be their next men up, or Logan Hall to play off the edge as opposed to the interior of Houston's defensive line.

DeMeco Ryans has already made clear at minicamp that he's excited with the competition set to take place in the room for that EDGE3 spot on the depth chart. And with Ryans' eye for defensive talent, that confidence from those already in-house could be well warranted.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But that doesn't mean this front office still won't look into potential improvements. And if the Texans do, there's one player who's already well known around Houston who could make sense as a late-offseason pickup to fill that void on the defensive line: 2014 first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Jadeveon Clowney Continues to Make Sense for Texans

Clowney is one of the top remaining edge rushers on the free agent market who has the chance to still be a productive and worthwhile addition to an NFL defensive line, even as he approaches what will be his 13th-year pro for the 2026 season.

While not quite the Pro Bowl talent he was earlier in his career with Houston, his role in both the Texans' edge rushing room and for many others who might be interested is clear: an experienced, rotational rusher who can defend the run well while also being able to generate stable pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last season with the Cowboys, Clowney had one of his more impressive seasons in recent memory; posting 8.5 sacks throughout 13 games and six starts to pair with 41 total tackles and 12 TFLs.

In reality, Clowney seems like a perfect piece for the Texans to have interest in pushing for.

They've got the money to do so with over $30 million in cap space following June 1st, have an outstanding need for one more reliable rotation piece off the edge, and the idea becomes a little bit sweeter if the signing can make for a storybook ending to Clowney's career, having started his time in the NFL with Houston for five years from 2014 to 2018.

He's a cheap, short-term, and low-risk signing that won't leave the Texans handcuffed to any extended commitments, but also could pay off pretty quickly if he continues to play as well as he did in 2025 with Houston's in-state neighbors over in Dallas.

Bottom Line

It could still take some time for a signing like Clowney to come to fruition with any team that might have interest in him.

Training camp is still a little over a month away, and how players perform during them could end up being a big factor in whether or not an outside acquisition needs to be made via free agency. In the event Houston's candidates to take that EDGE3 spot meet Ryans' expectations, then maybe Clowney's presence isn't necessary.

However, if the Texans wanted to keep their aggressiveness from this offseason pushing forward, signing Clowney to a one-year deal would do just that, and could be more than a worthwhile investment in the end.

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