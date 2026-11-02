Texans' Stance on Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors Becomes Clear

The Houston Texans saw a big name on their defense surface in some trade rumors earlier this weekend as they were in the midst of their Week 8 bye,

And those rumors surrounded veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, was a name circling around with interest from opposing teams ahead of next week's trade deadline.

Another pass rusher who has generated some interest ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline is Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. https://t.co/haFgCAaWA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

Clowney's name popping up in trade rumors did come as a bit of an initial surprise. He was seen as one of the finishing touches to the Texans' defensive line upon his signing earlier this offseason, and has had a slow, yet solid start to his second stint in Houston.

So whether or not the Texans were actually looking to trade Clowney remained a bit in question upon the news first surfacing. However, in the hours following Schefter's report, it seems we now have some more clarity around how the front office actually feels. about a move surrounding Clowney.

More Intel on How Texans Feel About a Jadeveon Clowney Trade

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are reportedly not actively shopping Jadeveon Clowney as the NFL trade deadline approaches next week. Clowney himself has also not expressed a desire to be traded.

#Texans aren't actively shopping three-time Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney, per a league source, and he isn't seeking a trade. Simply, the usual process of #NFL teams checking on several proven players' potential availability heading into trade deadline — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2026

So instead of the trade interest stemming from the Texans' or Clowney's side, it seems as if that intrigue has simply come from outside of the building from teams that are interested in going and making a move.

And from those teams that have started their season off extremely positively, that interest in Clowney makes sense. He's a productive veteran pass-rusher on a cheap, one-year contract, and could provide depth off the edge that might need some help run-stopping, perhaps with a bit of pass-rushing as well.

Through the first five games of the season that Clowney has been active for, he's put together nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He's also been on a much-lower snap share defensively (less than 40%) compared to what he's seen early in the year.

But the Texans don't really have an incentive to trade away Clowney. From Houston's perspective, even while they have started the year off 2-5, this is a group that's still trying to compete in the AFC.

Trading away Clowney may provide some minor draft assets in return, but that might not be of value for a team with its eyes set on clawing into the Wild Card.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) talks with defensive end coach Rod Wright on the sidelines as the Texans play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So perhaps you can expect the Texans to at least listen to offers surrounding Clowney from other front offices around the league leading up to next week's trade deadline. If Houston winds up dropping to 2-6 after a Week 9 loss vs. the LA Chargers, maybe the logic behind a trade then shifts.

But until then, all signs in Houston are pointing towards Clowney remaining on the roster past the trade deadline, and continuing to fill his role as Houston's third defensive end behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

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