Why Texans' Jadeveon Clowney Is Drawing Trade Interest

The Houston Texans could have a surprise trade candidate on their hands–– and it's their former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is drawing trade interest around the league leading up to the NFL trade deadline.

Another pass rusher who has generated some interest ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline is Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. https://t.co/haFgCAaWA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

It comes as an eye-catching development surrounding one of the bigger names on the Texans’ defense. Clowney, who was a late free agent addition to the team heading into the 2026 season, was viewed as a finishing touch of sorts on an already elite defensive line.

And while the Texans' defensive production to start the 2026 season, or the results of their 2026 season as a whole, haven't been up to expectations, it hasn't been to any fault of Clowney's production–– or lack thereof. So why would he be in trade discussions?

Let's do a little bit of speculation as to why that may be:

Why Jadeveon Clowney Might Be in Trade Rumors

Clowney, through the five games that he's played for the Texans this season, hasn't been as productive as he was through the short stint that he played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. He's recorded just nine total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss.

However, Clowney has also played a whole lot less than he ever has throughout his career thus far. Clowney has played in 37% of the Texans' total defensive snaps in the five games he's been healthy for, compared to the 44% he saw with Dallas in 2025. In 2024, he was getting around 64%.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams around the league could be seeing a talented pass rusher stuck in a smaller role on a 2-5 Texans team—who's also signed onto a cheap one-year contract with a value of $5.5 million—and want to pounce on him for the cost of a draft pick.

And if the Texans wanted to strike on Clowney's value and expiring contract, while also bringing in some draft capital just a few weeks from their trade to bring in Marvin Harrison Jr., sending him out to another contending team could be a perfect way to do just that.

The Texans sent out a 2027 second-round pick and a future seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in that deal, and Houston's draft pick collection could continue to change depending on their trade deadline decisions.

The Texans could decide to cash in on Clowney's value, or continue to keep him as a rotational piece of their defensive line, and continue to try and climb out of their 2-5 hole after their Week 8 bye.

Behind Clowney, the Texans' top edge rushers consist of Dominique Robinson and Sebastian Harris. That makes Clowney still a valuable piece of Houston's defense as a third edge rusher behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who's also on a team-friendly, short-term contract.

It remains to be seen which approach the Texans' front office decides to take, but Clowney is at least added to Houston's growing list of trade candidates on the roster heading into the NFL trade deadline that now sits under two weeks away.

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