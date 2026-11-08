Texans vs. Chargers Week 9: How to Watch, Stream and Game Preview
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The 2-5 Houston Texans are fresh off a bye and taking a West Coast road trip for their Week 9 matchup as they face the 0-7 Los Angeles Chargers.
It's a team the Texans have taken care of business pretty consistently across recent history. Houston is 4-1 in their past five matchups against the Chargers between the regular season and the postseason, and they'll be hoping to keep that success alive here on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' upcoming matchup against the Chargers, including where to watch, betting lines, and more information:
How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers Week 9
- What: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9
- When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:05 p.m. CT
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
- TV broadcast: CBS
- Houston-area broadcast: KHOU-11
- Out-of-Market: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket
Betting Lines
All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Spread: Houston -5.5
- Favorite Moneyline: Houston -240
- Underdog Moneyline: Los Angeles +198
- Total: 40.5
- Total Over Odds: -115
- Total Under Odds: -115
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports (as of 11/6)
Houston Texans
- S Reed Blankenship: OUT (concussion/shoulder)
- RB David Montgomery: OUT (groin)
Los Angeles Chargers
- DOUBTFUL - OL Kayode Awosika (fibula)
- DOUBTFUL - TE David Njoku (fibula)
- DOUBTFUL - LB Denzel Perryman (pectoral)
- DOUBTFUL - WR Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring)
- OUT - DB Deane Leonard (concussion)
- OUT - S Kendall Williamson (calf)
Storylines to Watch
How the Texans' defense looks post-bye: This once-elite Texans defense has looked like a shell of itself through the first half of this season.
But after a week off, where the players and coaching staff could really take a step back to evaluate what's going wrong within the unit, perhaps this week turns out to have a better result on that side of the ball. Against the 32nd-best scoring offense in the NFL, there's no reason they shouldn't.
Can Houston limit their excessive penalties?: Another glaring issue from the Texans' 2-5 start, their egregious penalties–– especially on the offensive front–– that have cost Houston a total of over 500 yards through seven games, and 80 yards in Week 7 against the New York Giants.
Can this team learn to be more disciplined with better technique in the weeks ahead? If not, it'll be hard to put together sustainable success moving later into the season.
How the WR room shakes out without Jaylin Noel: The Texans placed standout second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel on injured reserve over the bye with a turf toe injury, which shakes up the expectations for the remainder of Houston's wideouts.
Who's going to see the biggest increase in their reps and targets? Marvin Harrison Jr. seems like an easy candidate to circle. Tank Dell is only going to see more work in the coming weeks. Even Nico Collins could arguably be involved in the offense a bit more than he has been. We'll get our first look at the Texans' plans this Sunday in LA.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch