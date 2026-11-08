Texans vs. Chargers Week 9: How to Watch, Stream and Game Preview

The 2-5 Houston Texans are fresh off a bye and taking a West Coast road trip for their Week 9 matchup as they face the 0-7 Los Angeles Chargers.

It's a team the Texans have taken care of business pretty consistently across recent history. Houston is 4-1 in their past five matchups against the Chargers between the regular season and the postseason, and they'll be hoping to keep that success alive here on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' upcoming matchup against the Chargers, including where to watch, betting lines, and more information:

How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers Week 9

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw downfield against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:05 p.m. CT Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA TV broadcast: CBS

CBS Houston-area broadcast: KHOU-11

KHOU-11 Out-of-Market: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket

Betting Lines

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tripped up by Houston Texans safety K'Von Wallace (38) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Favorite Moneyline: Houston -240

Houston -240 Underdog Moneyline: Los Angeles +198

Los Angeles +198 Total: 40.5

40.5 Total Over Odds: -115

-115 Total Under Odds: -115

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports (as of 11/6)

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

S Reed Blankenship: OUT (concussion/shoulder)

RB David Montgomery: OUT (groin)

Los Angeles Chargers

DOUBTFUL - OL Kayode Awosika (fibula)

DOUBTFUL - TE David Njoku (fibula)

DOUBTFUL - LB Denzel Perryman (pectoral)

DOUBTFUL - WR Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring)

OUT - DB Deane Leonard (concussion)

OUT - S Kendall Williamson (calf)

Storylines to Watch

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Texans' defense looks post-bye: This once-elite Texans defense has looked like a shell of itself through the first half of this season.



But after a week off, where the players and coaching staff could really take a step back to evaluate what's going wrong within the unit, perhaps this week turns out to have a better result on that side of the ball. Against the 32nd-best scoring offense in the NFL, there's no reason they shouldn't.

Can Houston limit their excessive penalties?: Another glaring issue from the Texans' 2-5 start, their egregious penalties–– especially on the offensive front–– that have cost Houston a total of over 500 yards through seven games, and 80 yards in Week 7 against the New York Giants.



Can this team learn to be more disciplined with better technique in the weeks ahead? If not, it'll be hard to put together sustainable success moving later into the season.

How the WR room shakes out without Jaylin Noel: The Texans placed standout second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel on injured reserve over the bye with a turf toe injury, which shakes up the expectations for the remainder of Houston's wideouts.



Who's going to see the biggest increase in their reps and targets? Marvin Harrison Jr. seems like an easy candidate to circle. Tank Dell is only going to see more work in the coming weeks. Even Nico Collins could arguably be involved in the offense a bit more than he has been. We'll get our first look at the Texans' plans this Sunday in LA.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!