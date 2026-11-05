Why Texans' Week 9 Game vs. Chargers Matters More Than You Think

The Houston Texans are just days away from their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers–– a game that sets up as a pivotal one as this team sits at a 2-5 record through their first seven games.

But the Texans' game against the Chargers might be more than just pivotal.

A win, of course, would be a nice lift for Houston's chances at a late-season turnaround at a 3-5 record. And with a few more winnable matchups up ahead on their schedule, the tide can turn pretty quickly for this team as it did around this time last season.

However, a loss against the Chargers that puts the Texans to just 2-6 might hold even more gravity moving forward. Especially with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, a loss here in Week 9 might be what pushes Houston over the edge to sell off some assets on a potentially lost season.

How a Loss vs. the Chargers Could Change Texans' Season

If the Texans were to drop to a 2-6 record on the year, they'd be up against a pretty uphill climb to make the postseason, especially when looking back at just how many times it's been done across NFL history.

Only three teams in the history of the league have climbed out of a 2-6 hole for a spot in the playoffs: the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2020 Washington Football Team, and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Simply put, it's not easy for a team to pull off seven or more wins in the second half of the season after facing some immense struggles early in the year. The Texans did manage to do similar last year as they came back from 0-3, then 3-5, but a loss here against the Chargers would feel a little bit different.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws from the end zone as Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) applies the pressure during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers, at many times over the past several weeks, have looked like the worst team in football this season.

Los Angeles has had the lowest scoring offense in the NFL through eight weeks, is the 20th-best scoring defense, and has given up the most turnovers in the league.

If the Texans were to lose back-to-back games against the New York Giants, then the winless Chargers––especially knowing that Houston is coming fresh off a bye––it'd be pretty tough to have optimism that this team is capable of making the climb to the postseason, let alone make a deep run with multiple playoff wins.

So then, the Texans could turn their attention to some trade deadline moves; and moves with a mindset to sell off some of their talent on the roster, rather than be buyers.

Perhaps Jadeveon Clowney can get shipped off to a contender. Maybe a receiver gets dealt. Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith could be on their way out. And then, the tone of Houston's remaining season changes for the worst.

That's what makes this weekend's game so important against the Chargers. A win sets up for a much-needed bounce back after the bye, and puts Houston at the same record they sat at this time last year.

A loss, though, might just be the first domino to fall for what could inevitably be a lost season in Houston.

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