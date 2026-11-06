Texans Final Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Chargers: Who's In, Who's Out

The Houston Texans have released their third and final injury report heading into their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Let's take a look at the injury situations for both the Texans and the Chargers before this weekend's matchup at SoFi Stadium:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/6)

OUT - S Reed Blankenship (hand/concussion)



OUT - RB David Montgomery (groin)

The Texans will be down only a couple of names within their lineup; both of which are starters who were brought in from earlier this offseason: running back David Montgomery and safety Reed Blankenship.

For Montgomery, this game will mark his third-straight absence after leaving Week 5's matchup against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had emphasized earlier in the week that Montgomery was inevitably going to be ruled out for Week 9 against the Chargers, and his official status on Friday's injury report now confirms that.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) reacts to wide receiver Nico Collins (12) touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery was a DNP through each of the Texans' practices this week. His status has been deemed week-to-week by Ryans, but it remains to be seen if he'll be good to go for Week 10.

That means, until further notice, Woody Marks should be expected to continue as the Texans' lead ball carrier in the running back room, with Dare Ogunbowale and Emari Demercado being the only other healthy running backs on the active roster.

In Blankenship's case, this will mark his second-straight missed game as he continues to recover from his concussion, as well as hand surgery that he underwent after the Texans' Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There's optimism that Blankenship will be able to return next week. But until then, the Texans will be leaning on M.J. Stewart as their starting safety opposite Calen Bullock.

As for those who were previously on the Texans' injury report that are now officially ready to suit up, that includes Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and star defensive back Jalen Pitre, who each were able to log full practices over the past two days.

Offensive tackles Braden Smith (ankle) and Blake Fisher (thumb) will also be good to go for the weekend after starting the week as limited practice participants.

LA Chargers Injury Report (as of 11/6)

DOUBTFUL - OL Kayode Awosika (fibula)



DOUBTFUL - TE David Njoku (fibula)



DOUBTFUL - LB Denzel Perryman (pectoral)



DOUBTFUL - WR Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring)



OUT - DB Deane Leonard (concussion)



OUT - S Kendall Williamson (calf)

The Chargers are set to be without at least a couple of players in their lineup this Sunday against Houston, and potentially a few more depending on how their statuses shift leading up to gameday.

However, the Chargers certainly won't be without any of their key pieces in the lineup–– which is good news compared to some of the injury troubles they've faced over the course of this season.

Joe Alt is back starting on the left side of the offensive line. Ladd McConkey is back to full health after getting banged up earlier in the year, and this could give Los Angeles a bit more optimism than normal for Week 9 at home against the Texans.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!