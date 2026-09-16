Texans Wednesday Injury Report Week 2 vs. Bengals: 3 Players Miss Practice

The Houston Texans have released their first of three practice reports heading into their Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And while, for the most part, the Texans are looking to be relatively healthy around the roster for their second regular season matchup, there were a few noteworthy names listed on Houston's first injury report of the week, and three players who didn't participate whatsoever.

Here's what we know about the injury status of those around the Texans' roster four days out from their contest against the Bengals:

Texans Wednesday Injury Report

- WR Nico Collins (hamstring): LIMITED



- LB Wade Woodaz (thumb): FULL



- LB Jake Hummel (groin): DNP



- DE Will Anderson (rest): LIMITED



- OT Trent Brown (hand/wrist): FULL



- TE Dalton Schultz (rest): DNP



- DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee): DNP

The most noteworthy entries on the Texans injury report are those that didn't participate whatsoever, linebacker Jake Hummel, tight end Dalton Schultz, and defesive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The good news is that there might not be much concern within that group as to who will be ready to go for this weekend. Schultz sat out due to rest, and head coach DeMeco Ryans already noted during his opening press conference for the week that he expects Clowney to practice on Thursday.

Hummel's status remains up in the air. If he does remain out of the mix for any reason, that'll leave this already-beaten-up linebacker room looking a bit thinner, which is now left without starting WLB Henry To'oTo'o for at least four weeks, and potentially two months, with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 1.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hummel arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Collins was also limited on Wednesday with a hamstring issue, though seeing him participate in some fashion does provide optimism for his availability on gameday. We'll likely have more clarity on his status as the Texans practice over the next two days.

The remainder of the Texans' injury report is of no concern: All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson was only a limited participant due to rest, and the other two—that being rookie linebacker Wade Woodaz and veteran tackle Trent Brown.

Both of them practiced in full while dealing with their respective injuries, which they've each been dealing with leading up to their latest showing against Buffalo.

Bengals Wednesday Injury Report

- QB Joe Burrow (back): LIMITED



- DT B.J Hill (rest): DNP



- DE Shemar Stewart knee): FULL

The Bengals do have one standout name on their injury report in the form of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who spoke earlier on Wednesday saying that he was dealing with back tightness, though does expect to play in Houston on Sunday.

Barring any unforeseen changes, that availability will likely hold up for Burrow. Will he be at 100%? That remains to be seen. But the Bengals quarterback did say that any notion of him preparing to sit out for Week 2 is "ridiculous." So he'll probably be good to go.

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