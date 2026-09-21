3 Winners, 4 Losers from Texans' Demoralizing 6-20 Loss to Bengals

The Houston Texans fell flat in their Week 2 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals en route to a 6-20 defeat on their home field, and an 0-2 start to their new season similar to how things looked last year.

The defense–– for the most part–– held their own, the offense was extremely lackluster, and now, the Texans will be forced to climb out of the same hole to open the season that they have in two of the last three years under DeMeco Ryans.

While far from the Texans' most ideal result, there were a few winners who shined across the day that are still worth highlighting. There were also a few losers that deserve some blame as well.

Let's sort through three of the biggest winners and four of the biggest losers of the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Bengals.

Texans' Biggest Winners From Week 2

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a play during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Dalton Schultz

In a rather abysmal day for the Texans' offense as a whole, it was tight end Dalton Schultz who kept the passing attack alive thanks to his 12 receptions for 140 yards. If you started him in fantasy, you probably had a pretty good day, which is more than can be said for this side of the ball from Week 2 for Houston altogether.

DE Will Anderson

Anderson got on the board with his first solo sack this season, while also generating nearly a 20% pressure rate as he did last week against the Buffalo Bills. Especially with Jadeveon Clowney sidelined with a knee issue, Anderson needed to hold his own to keep this pass-rush stout, and that's exactly what he did.

WR Nico Collins

This game really showcased just how valuable Nico Collins is to the Texans' offensive success, who missed this game due to a hamstring injury. Houston lacked explosiveness and potency in the red zone, while no pass-catcher outside of Schultz logged more than three catches or 40 yards. Even if C.J. Stroud had over 350 yards, it was a brutal outing for this offense altogether.

Texans' Biggest Losers From Week 2

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a catch against Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB David Montgomery

The Texans' run game as a whole could certainly be listed here, but Montgomery might be the biggest loser of anyone within Houston's ground game situation from this weekend. Not only did he record a lowly six carries for 10 yards with only two receptions for two yards, but he also virtually split snaps and carries with Woody Marks in the backfield.

WR Jaylin Noel

Heading into the day knowing that Collins was going to miss out with a hamstring issue, the focus turned to Jaylin Noel in what many suspected could be a breakout performance for the second-year wideout. Instead, he hauled in just one reception for 31 yards, despite being on the field for 60% of Houston's total offensive snaps.

S Reed Blankenship

Even if Blankenship did have a better day than his disastrous performance in Week 1 against Buffalo, this game still wasn't the most ideal outing for the Texans' offseason signing. He allowed three catches for 39 yards on the three throws he was targeted on, and allowed a perfect passer rating for the second straight week.

Texans' Coaching Staff

It's hard to find many successes within the Texans' coaching staff two weeks into the season. DeMeco Ryans now has his third 0-2 start in four years, offensive coordinator Nick Caley may very well be in over his skis, and even special teams coordinator Frank Ross bears some of the blame for this weekend and his group's multiple lapses.

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