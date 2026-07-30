Texans Work Out Two RBs, Including Former 700-Yard Rusher

The Houston Texans have brought in a couple of free agent running backs for a workout after their second day of training camp practice.

And one of those guys happens to be a pretty productive veteran, who's only a few years removed from logging nearly 900 yards from scrimmage in a single season.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans tried out both running backs Alexander Mattison and Hassan Haskins on Thursday.

Houston tried out veteran RBs Hassan Haskins and Alexander Mattison. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2026

The Texans also worked out a couple more free agents with those two running backs, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, including former Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington, as well as former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Evan Anderson.

But within that batch of tryouts that the Texans hosted, those involving the two running backs are the most notable and the most recognizable names. And it could be a sign of what Houston's plans might be at the running back position moving deeper into training camp.

What the Texans' Workouts for Mattison, Haskins Could Mean

Across the Texans' offseason, not much work has been done to their running back room, outside of making their big move with the Detroit Lions for David Montgomery before free agency.

Houston also brought in a couple of UDFAs at the position in Joshua Pitsenberger and Noah Whittington, and signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Evan Hull to all compete for a roster spot lower on the depth chart.

But outside of those minor moves around the edges, and the trade for Montgomery, the rest of the running back room is the name. Woody Marks is primed to be the RB2, and Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks will be competing for RB3/RB4 spots.

However, when it comes to those RB3 and RB4 spots, nothing is exactly guaranteed between Jordan and Brooks. They're the current favorites to claim those roles at the beginning of camp, but these new workouts tend to hint that the Texans could be searching for another name or two to compete alongside them.

What Mattison & Haskins Bring to the Table

The guy that sticks out within the two free agents is Alexander Mattison. The 28-year-old running back has played six years in the NFL between the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders, having put up over 2,700 rushing yards during his time in the league.

Last season, though, Mattison's season was halted before it even started. He suffered a fractured and dislocated neck during a preseason game in August with the Miami Dolphins, effectively ending his season.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Given that he's back in Houston for a workout, though, he might be back healthy before the 2026 season, and looking for a new opportunity to sign somewhere close to a year after his scary injury.

Then there's also Hassan Haskins, who was in the building for Houston. He was a fourth-round pick back in 2022 after emerging as a standout runner with the Michigan Wolverines, putting together 1,327 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns during the 2021 season, which led the entire Big Ten at the time.

Since coming to the NFL, though, Haskins hasn't quite met those high expectations he was first touted with.

While Haskins has appeared in 44 games since 2022, he's never logged over 100 rushing yards in a single season. He also missed the entire 2023 season with a preseason shoulder injury that he was placed on IR for before Week 1 kicked off.

As to whether or not anything is to come of either of these workouts remains to be seen. However, it does appear as if the Texans are leaving the door open for another running back to join their 90-man roster and compete for a spot on the 53-man before cutdown day hits at the end of August.

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