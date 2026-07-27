Top 25 Texans of 2026: RB David Montgomery Joins In at No. 12

We're pushing forward in our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, sorting through who amongst this year's roster in H-Town is going to be the most impactful, talented players of the bunch.

And we're getting even closer to the top 10–– with our most recent names within the top 15 being wide receiver Jayden Higgins, offensive guard Ed Ingram, and most recently, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

But we're now turning back over to the offensive side of the ball, and this time, with a new addition brought in from this offseason in running back David Montgomery; our choice for the 12th-most impactful player of this year's Texans roster.

Why David Montgomery Is So Important

The Texans entered this offseason knowing they had to improve their run game from where it stood in 2025. Houston ranked near the bottom of the NFL in total rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and lacked consistency on early downs because of the deficiencies their ground game possessed in the hands of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks.

So rather than going out to spend big money on a running back in free agency, the Texans brought in David Montgomery via trade, sending out a fourth and seventh-round pick, along with offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, in hopes of bringing a new lead runner into the mix.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And really, Montgomery brings exactly what the Texans need in their backfield: a strong complement to Marks, who's more than capable of handling duties as a lead runner, can bring a step forward to their effectiveness on the goal line, and hope to elevate this rushing offense to at least league average.

If he can bring those expectations to reality, there's a real case that Montgomery might just be the most important addition the Texans brought in this offseason. But Houston also has to hope that their offensive line can hold up, and that Montgomery can bounce back from a career-low in touches and scrimmage yards from last season.

Montgomery's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Possesses great vision and balance, smart runner

- Does great in short-yardage situations, prototypical goal-line back

- Underrated pass-catcher; has 300-plus receiving yards in 3 of last 5 seasons

Weaknesses

- Lacks home-run explosiveness

- More of a bruising back than one with elite speed

- Just turned 29 years old, so getting up there in age for an RB

What Happens if Montgomery Gets Hurt?

This is a question the Texans don't really want to think about. Because if Montgomery does miss any amount of time, it could make this rushing attack look a whole lot similar to last year's group.

And that's far from saying someone like Woody Marks isn't talented. He even found his way into this year's top 25 list along with Montgomery. But we saw last season that Marks is much better in a complementary role than he is as the lead name in the backfield, so that he can really utilize his effectiveness as a pass-catcher and an explosive piece of the offense.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) carries the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He averaged less than four yards per carry, struggled with injury, and was much better served as a change-of-pace, pass-catching weapon rather than a between the tackles runner. And if Montgomery misses, there's not much depth behin Marks outside of Jawhar Jordan who could pick up the slack.

So for the Texans, they'll be crossing their fingers that Montgomery can hold up throughout the 2026 season like he did in 2025, where he played in every regular season game, albeit on a lessened workload. If he can stay on the field, Houston's rushing offense should be able to reap the rewards in a big way.

Why We Ranked Montgomery Here

While it might be a little bullish to put Montgomery right on the edge of the top 10 after one of his lesser seasons of production, it's far from a stretch to expect the veteran runner to put together a bit of a resurgence campaign with an increased workload in the Texans' offense. That's a much different outlook from what he was dealing with in Detroit alongside Jahmyr Gibbs.

Before last season, he had six straight seasons of logging over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He's worked well as both an effective runner and pass-catcher throughout his career, and has averaged over four yards per carry each of his last four seasons to make for an efficient and reliable weapon in the backfield. He's also never had more than two fumbles in any given season.

If he can reclaim his role as a true RB1 who can remain efficient in his opportunities on the ground, limit turnovers, and even catch passes as an added bonus, his impact in boosting the floor of this Texans offense will be immense.

That could be easier said than done as he reaches close to age 30, and now enters a brand new situation from what he's been accustomed to for the past three seasons. But if he can meet Houston's expectations as an efficient 800-plus yard runner, he's certainly a top-12 player on this roster.

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