The Free Agent Who Can Still Fix Texans' Edge Depth After OTAs

Throughout a busy offseason for the Houston Texans, this front office has attacked several needs ahead of the 2026 campaign that's set the stage for another run as one of the top forces in the AFC.

Especially when honing in on this defense, it's hard to poke virtually any holes in that 11-man starting unit.

But beyond those starters on the Texans' defense, their depth does have a few lingering questions that leave this unit a bit less than totally perfect. More specifically, their edge rusher room could still use another veteran to enter the equation.

Without Derek Barnett or Denico Autry–– who were their primary staples behind their elite duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter–– the Texans' edge rusher room is a bit barren from what it was this time last year.

Houston could certainly trust their talent currently in-house like Ali Gaye or Dylan Horton, but another quality and proven better might be a worthwhile investment to truly round out this defensive line.

So who could make sense for that spot?

There's a few solid veterans still lingering on the free agent market who might make sense for that need. But one that jumps out as someone who could make a noticeable impact to this already great defense is future Hall of Famer Von Miller.

Does Von Miller Make Sense for Houston?

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Don't get it twisted: Miller is no longer the perennial All-Pro that he was throughout the 2010s with the Denver Broncos. He's entering his age-37 season, with perhaps just one or two more years left before he hangs up his cleats.

But Miller, while entering what would be his fifth-year pro, has still proven capable of producing some strong pass-rushing stats as a rotational edge rusher, and could bring the exact juice Houston needs to their defensive line depth.

During his last season with the Washington Commanders, Miller played in all 17 games while starting in three of those matchups to collect 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, and nine sacks, making for what might've been his best year of production dating back to 2022.

At the right price, he could make sense for a lot of teams. Miller himself has made a pitch to re-join his previous home in Denver, but Houston might not be one to totally count out as an ideal fit for his services.

Miller could continue to fill his role as a rotational piece off the edge that plays around 30% of the defense snaps––a mark he's hovered around through the past three seasons––and stand in a similar role that Derek Barnett did last year as Houston's EDGE3 behind Anderson and Hunter.

Von Miller says he is "for sure" playing next season and has reached out to Broncos HC Sean Payton about a potential reunion with his former team, per @Jeff_Legwold. pic.twitter.com/7oRU1FIOrT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 28, 2026

The Texans' edge rushing duo is great; probably the best in the league. But they can't play every snap.

Ideally, if Houston can boast two elite players and a quality rotational piece at the position, this defense quickly becomes a lot to handle on an every-down basis; especially for whatever quarterback finds themselves under duress in that particular matchup.

Pair that hypothetical edge group with an improved defensive interior with Kayden McDonald and Logan Hall joining the fold, and the Texans' four-man rush––which wrecked havoc all of last year––becomes borderline unstoppable.

If Miller is serious about suiting up for the 2026 season, and the Texans are serious about pushing their chips in for a deep playoff run, this pairing should at least be in consideration. And if it comes to fruition, it might just be the one final piece to make this a Super Bowl-caliber unit.

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