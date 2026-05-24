Texans’ Biggest Win and Biggest Mistake of 2026 Offseason

The Houston Texans were about as busy as any team around the NFL this offseason.

Between several veteran pickups on the free agent market, draft day deals on all three days of the action, and multiple trades to come before it, the Texans' roster, on paper, is looking refreshed and revitalized for an even better season than they just came off.

But where in the Texans' offseason did they hit on their biggest win? Where exactly was their biggest mistake?

Let's take a look back at the biggest points of where the Texans got this offseason right, and where they might've slipped up:

Biggest Win: Signing Reed Blankenship to 3-Year Deal

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Texans entered this offseason without having a dire need to bolster their safety position.

Calen Bullock was fresh off a Pro Bowl season, and names like M.J. Stewart and Jaylen Reed were already trending towards a return to Houston's defense next season, so the Texans could've easily stood pat with their unit in the back-end and been okay in their already-strong secondary.

However, Houston wound up being more aggressive in tweaking that secondary than initially expected by adding one of the best free agent safeties on a three-year, $24 million deal— their highest investment in terms of total contract value for any external free agent this offseason.

And while maybe a bit of a luxury signing more than anything, this was a home run pickup.

Blankenship brings a ton of necessary stability to their back-end as someone who's got immense experience on a loaded Philadelphia Eagles secondary, has been a consistent producer since breaking out as a gem of an undrafted free agent, and having a Super Bowl ring to his name and history as a team captain, the fit in Houston was picture-perfect.

The Texans now have the clear favorite in terms of the NFL's best secondary by pairing Blankenship with Bullock in the back-end, pairing with their stout group of corners in Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre. Their depth isn't anything to scoff at either in their corner or safety room.

Signing Blankenship is a prime example of the Texans refusing to be complacent in their efforts to get better this offseason on both ends of the ball, and could be what tips Houston over the edge to have the number-one defense in the NFL by a sizable margin.

Biggest Mistake: Not Adding an Edge Rusher in the Draft

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during team warmups before an NCAA football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to poke many holes at the roster additions the Texans decided to make throughout the offseason. They attacked their glaring needs on both sides of the ball, and didn't overpay in many situations–– whether it be in the draft or free agency–– to acquire them.

What is easier to poke holes in is the Texans' lack of attention to one area on their roster: edge rusher.

The Texans obviously don't need to make a massive splash within their edge room. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter alone make this pass rush a force to be reckoned with. But the primary depth behind them this past season–– Derek Barnett and Denico Autry–– aren't on the roster anymore.

And outside of adding Logan Hall (who projects to play on the inside of the Texans' defensive line), and a few lower-tier free agents in Dominique Robinson, Ali Gaye, and Sebastian Harsh, Houston didn't make an aggressive effort to replace that previous depth.

The Texans had a golden opportunity to do so in the draft, even if not on day one or even day two. Someone like Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton was a name they were linked to leading up to the draft and was available early in day three, making sense as a potential pickup.

However, Houston went in another direction, and the Green Bay Packers would be the ones to get their hands on him.

Houston could very well opt to sign a veteran free agent and help address that need moving deeper into the offseason; perhaps once getting to the other side of OTAs after getting a brief look at the talent already on the roster.

But until that signing comes to fruition or the edge rusher room sees a breakout candidate emerge, the Texans' depth in the room is still severely lacking, and feels like a bit of a missed opportunity to not make the position a focus to attack in the draft.

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