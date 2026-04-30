Way-Too-Early Texans 2027 Mock Draft–– And Why It Matters
In this story:
The Houston Texans are just barely removed from wrapping up their 2026 draft action to bring in a fresh batch of exciting new prospects for the season ahead.
But as this year's draft cycle comes to a close, the next one begins. And the 2027 draft class is already shaking out to be an even better group of prospects than this year's, making the outlook for what's to come next offseason just a bit more exciting for not just the Texans, but the league as a whole.
It's way too early to truly know how the Texans' needs or next year's draft board could unravel by the time they're on the clock in 2027. But let's take a glimpse at how Houston could approach their first three picks scheduled for this time next year:
R1, P21: Matayo Uiagalelei | DL, Oregon
The Texans may have just extended both of their elite edge rushers on through the 2027 season, and neither has shown any signs of slowing down from being the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. So you should expect nothing short of a dominant 2026 showing from each.
But the reality is that Danielle Hunter will be 33 by the middle of the 2027 season, and could benefit from having an heir apparent to fill in as another force along Houston's front as a rotational piece once that time comes.
That need could be tackled at the top of the 2027 draft with a selection like Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the more appealing defenders projected to be a part of next year's edge class.
Uiagalelei stands 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, who projects to be a high-ceiling, scheme-versatile defensive lineman at the next level. He broke out with the Ducks last season with double-digit sacks and could rally for an even better season in 2026 to raise his stock.
R2, P53: Raleek Brown | RB, Texas
Houston held off on addressing running back much during this year's draft. It makes sense given they're fresh off investing a fourth-rounder in David Montgomery to offer that aspired spark in the backfield, so they didn't want to overspend at the position.
In 2027, though, this could be the perfect time for the Texans to address their running back room with a hopeful long-term option in Brown, who's a little undersized at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, but might be able to provide an explosive edge to an NFL offense.
Brown is transferring to Texas for his fifth college season. But he was extremely productive in his final year with the Sun Devils that inspires a ton of confidence for what he could do this season, logging over 1,300 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in 2025.
R3, P85: Trevor Lauck | OT, Iowa
You couldn't expect the Texans to get far in any draft without addressing their offensive line. That remains true for 2027 where Houston would likely want to find a young option at right tackle behind Braden Smith.
Smith is signed for the next two years at $20 million, which offers much-needed security in the short term, and especially in 2026. But his age and injury history make it pretty clear that Houston could still benefit from making tackling a priority in next year's draft.
Trevor Lauck has played left tackle for his time at Iowa, but his high-end production within the Big Ten––having not allowed a single sack across all of last season as a sophomore––might be too tough for the Texans to ignore as a potential long-term fit upfront, even if not a picture-perfect fit.
Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch