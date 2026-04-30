Way-Too-Early Texans 2027 Mock Draft–– And Why It Matters

The Houston Texans are just barely removed from wrapping up their 2026 draft action to bring in a fresh batch of exciting new prospects for the season ahead.

But as this year's draft cycle comes to a close, the next one begins. And the 2027 draft class is already shaking out to be an even better group of prospects than this year's, making the outlook for what's to come next offseason just a bit more exciting for not just the Texans, but the league as a whole.

It's way too early to truly know how the Texans' needs or next year's draft board could unravel by the time they're on the clock in 2027. But let's take a glimpse at how Houston could approach their first three picks scheduled for this time next year:

R1, P21: Matayo Uiagalelei | DL, Oregon

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans may have just extended both of their elite edge rushers on through the 2027 season, and neither has shown any signs of slowing down from being the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. So you should expect nothing short of a dominant 2026 showing from each.

But the reality is that Danielle Hunter will be 33 by the middle of the 2027 season, and could benefit from having an heir apparent to fill in as another force along Houston's front as a rotational piece once that time comes.

That need could be tackled at the top of the 2027 draft with a selection like Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the more appealing defenders projected to be a part of next year's edge class.

Uiagalelei stands 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, who projects to be a high-ceiling, scheme-versatile defensive lineman at the next level. He broke out with the Ducks last season with double-digit sacks and could rally for an even better season in 2026 to raise his stock.

R2, P53: Raleek Brown | RB, Texas

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Houston held off on addressing running back much during this year's draft. It makes sense given they're fresh off investing a fourth-rounder in David Montgomery to offer that aspired spark in the backfield, so they didn't want to overspend at the position.

In 2027, though, this could be the perfect time for the Texans to address their running back room with a hopeful long-term option in Brown, who's a little undersized at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, but might be able to provide an explosive edge to an NFL offense.

Brown is transferring to Texas for his fifth college season. But he was extremely productive in his final year with the Sun Devils that inspires a ton of confidence for what he could do this season, logging over 1,300 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

R3, P85: Trevor Lauck | OT, Iowa

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck (59) blocks during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You couldn't expect the Texans to get far in any draft without addressing their offensive line. That remains true for 2027 where Houston would likely want to find a young option at right tackle behind Braden Smith.

Smith is signed for the next two years at $20 million, which offers much-needed security in the short term, and especially in 2026. But his age and injury history make it pretty clear that Houston could still benefit from making tackling a priority in next year's draft.

Trevor Lauck has played left tackle for his time at Iowa, but his high-end production within the Big Ten––having not allowed a single sack across all of last season as a sophomore––might be too tough for the Texans to ignore as a potential long-term fit upfront, even if not a picture-perfect fit.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!