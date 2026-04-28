Texans Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

The Houston Texans have officially wrapped up their 2026 NFL Draft action, which means another major checkpoint of a long-winded offseason has also been reached.

The draft has come to a close, new contracts have been signed both via free agency and extensions for those on the roster, and the framework of what next year's Texans roster is setting up to look like is largely in place. Now comes the time for some offseason training across the summer months ahead.

Let's take a peek at how the Texans' offseason has shaped up to this point, and what's next on their calendar:

Draft Picks

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans added eight draft picks across their three days in Pittsburgh, highlighted by three selections in the top 60— four on the offensive side and four on defense:

R1, P26: Keylan Rutledge | OG, Georgia Tech



R2, P36: Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio St.



R2, P59: Marlin Klein | TE, Michigan



R4, P106: Febechi Nwaiwu | OG, Oklahoma



R4, P123: Wade Woodaz | LB, Clemson





R5, P141: Kamari Ramsey | DB, USC



R6, P204: Lewis Bond | WR, Boston College



R7, P243: Aiden Fisher | LB, Indiana

UDFA Signings

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford defensive back Collin Wright (DB32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the draft's conclusion, the Texans also came to terms with a dozen undrafted free agent signings; all names who could have a chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad:

Josh Pitsenberger | RB, Yale



Noah Whittington | RB, Oregon



Treyvhon Saunders | WR, Colgate



Daniel Sobkowicz | WR, Illinois State



Jalen Walthall | WR, Incarnate Word



Sam Hagen | OL, South Dakota



James Neal | OL, Iowa State



Dom Bailey | DT, Utah



Sabastian Harsh | DE, NC State



Collin Wright | CB, Stanford



Stephen Hall | CB, Missouri



Jack Stonehouse | P, Syracuse

Free Agent Signings

Jun 10, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship warms up before a practice drill at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Texans, of course, also got busy during this year's NFL free agency period, where a few new starters and depth veterans joined the mix to now compete with those incoming rookie talents.

Reed Blankenship | S, 3-year, $24.7M



Braden Smith | OT, 2-year, $20M



Wyatt Teller | OL, 2-year, $16M



Logan Hall | DL, 2-year, $13.7M



Foster Moreau | TE, 2-year, $6M



Jake Hummel | LB, 2-year, $4.7M



Dominique Robinson | DL, 1-year, $3M



Evan Brown | OL, $1-year, $2M

Extensions

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While the Texans did a good amount of work on the free agent market, bringing in names outside the building, they were even busier in hashing out new extensions to keep their key cornerstones and other existing talent in-house.

Will Anderson | DE, 3-year, $150M (FA 2031)



Danielle Hunter | DE, 1-year, $40.1M (FA 2028)



Ed Ingram | OG, 3-year, $37.5M (FA 2029)



Sheldon Rankins | DL, 2-year, $17M (FA 2028)



Ka'imi Fairbairn | K, 2-year, $13M (FA 2029)



Dalton Schultz | TE, 1-year, $12.6M (FA 2028)



EJ Speed | LB, 2-year, $10M (FA 2028)



Trent Brown | OL, 1-year, $5M (FA 2027)



M.J. Stewart | S, 1-year, $2.7M (FA 2027)



Naquan Jones | DL, 1-year, $2M (FA 2027)

What Comes Next

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rest assured that the work is far from over in the Texans' facility before next season. For players and coaches in particular, now is prime time for offseason training and conditioning to be ready to go for 2026.

April 20: Offseason Training Begins



May 27 - June 4: OTA Workouts



June 9 - 11: Mandatory Minicamp



Mid-July - August: Training Camp Begins

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