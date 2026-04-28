Texans Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next
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The Houston Texans have officially wrapped up their 2026 NFL Draft action, which means another major checkpoint of a long-winded offseason has also been reached.
The draft has come to a close, new contracts have been signed both via free agency and extensions for those on the roster, and the framework of what next year's Texans roster is setting up to look like is largely in place. Now comes the time for some offseason training across the summer months ahead.
Let's take a peek at how the Texans' offseason has shaped up to this point, and what's next on their calendar:
Draft Picks
The Texans added eight draft picks across their three days in Pittsburgh, highlighted by three selections in the top 60— four on the offensive side and four on defense:
R1, P26: Keylan Rutledge | OG, Georgia Tech
R2, P36: Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio St.
R2, P59: Marlin Klein | TE, Michigan
R4, P106: Febechi Nwaiwu | OG, Oklahoma
R4, P123: Wade Woodaz | LB, Clemson
R5, P141: Kamari Ramsey | DB, USC
R6, P204: Lewis Bond | WR, Boston College
R7, P243: Aiden Fisher | LB, Indiana
UDFA Signings
Following the draft's conclusion, the Texans also came to terms with a dozen undrafted free agent signings; all names who could have a chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad:
Josh Pitsenberger | RB, Yale
Noah Whittington | RB, Oregon
Treyvhon Saunders | WR, Colgate
Daniel Sobkowicz | WR, Illinois State
Jalen Walthall | WR, Incarnate Word
Sam Hagen | OL, South Dakota
James Neal | OL, Iowa State
Dom Bailey | DT, Utah
Sabastian Harsh | DE, NC State
Collin Wright | CB, Stanford
Stephen Hall | CB, Missouri
Jack Stonehouse | P, Syracuse
Free Agent Signings
The Texans, of course, also got busy during this year's NFL free agency period, where a few new starters and depth veterans joined the mix to now compete with those incoming rookie talents.
Reed Blankenship | S, 3-year, $24.7M
Braden Smith | OT, 2-year, $20M
Wyatt Teller | OL, 2-year, $16M
Logan Hall | DL, 2-year, $13.7M
Foster Moreau | TE, 2-year, $6M
Jake Hummel | LB, 2-year, $4.7M
Dominique Robinson | DL, 1-year, $3M
Evan Brown | OL, $1-year, $2M
Extensions
While the Texans did a good amount of work on the free agent market, bringing in names outside the building, they were even busier in hashing out new extensions to keep their key cornerstones and other existing talent in-house.
Will Anderson | DE, 3-year, $150M (FA 2031)
Danielle Hunter | DE, 1-year, $40.1M (FA 2028)
Ed Ingram | OG, 3-year, $37.5M (FA 2029)
Sheldon Rankins | DL, 2-year, $17M (FA 2028)
Ka'imi Fairbairn | K, 2-year, $13M (FA 2029)
Dalton Schultz | TE, 1-year, $12.6M (FA 2028)
EJ Speed | LB, 2-year, $10M (FA 2028)
Trent Brown | OL, 1-year, $5M (FA 2027)
M.J. Stewart | S, 1-year, $2.7M (FA 2027)
Naquan Jones | DL, 1-year, $2M (FA 2027)
What Comes Next
Rest assured that the work is far from over in the Texans' facility before next season. For players and coaches in particular, now is prime time for offseason training and conditioning to be ready to go for 2026.
April 20: Offseason Training Begins
May 27 - June 4: OTA Workouts
June 9 - 11: Mandatory Minicamp
Mid-July - August: Training Camp Begins
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch