What to Know About Each Texans UDFA Signing After the Draft

The Houston Texans finally got to the other side of their 2026 NFL Draft action by landing a batch of eight new prospects in their selections across all eight days.

But the work to bring in that young talent doesn't stop once the seventh round ends.

Once that last pick is made, teams are already working behind the scenes to bring in another batch of new pieces via the undrafted free agent market––one where the Texans added 10 names themselves in the hours after day three ended.

Let's take a look at who the Texans added amongst those reported UDFA signings and what they might bring to the table:

- Syracuse P Jack Stonehouse: The most notable face Houston added was another punter that they had been linked to during the pre-draft process, and now gives them a second boot to compete in their current room with offseason addition Kai Kroeger.

- Stanford CB Collin Wright: The Texans add some competition to the back of their cornerback room with Wright— a two-year starter at Stanford who can work both inside and outside, which works well for a Houston defense that values versatility in the secondary.

- Oregon RB Noah Whittington: A smaller runner and older prospect, Whittington led the Ducks in rushing during the 2025 season as a one-year starter.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

He's the only running back addition the Texans made during both their draft and UDFA class, putting him in prime position to compete for an end-of-roster spot if he can make a strong first impression.

- NC State DE Sebastian Harsh: A 6-foot-3 edge rusher with three years of college starting experience, Harsh fills another area of the Texans' roster that wasn't attacked in the draft as expected at edge. But that also means he'll have a greater shot of competing for a spot on the 53-man.

- Incarnate Word WR Jalen Walthall: A primarily outside receiver who had two years of strong numbers to be named an All-American with Incarnate Word, Walthall is one of many receivers to watch compete in camp who was brought in from the Texans after the draft wrapped up.

- Iowa State OL James Neal: Another Iowa State alum to Houston! Neal's a raw, yet versatile 2.5-year starter who projects to have versatility at both guard and center at the next level.

Iowa State former offensive line James Neal runs as NFL socouts look at the speed during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's another pickup alongside Keylan Rutledge and Febechu Nwaiwu that shows the Texans' clear value and intent on stacking up run-blocking-focused linemen, and those that they can shift around the line.

- Colgate WR Treyvhon Saunders: He's a small-school, Patriot League standout who racked up 50 receptions and 700 yards last season with the Raiders, and fills into a bit of a smaller frame at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds to make him a threat in the short game and in the slot as a pro.

- Missouri CB Stephen Hall: Hall measures 6-foot, 200 pounds, having experience with both Mizzou and Washington State, with last season having combined for 26 tackles and one for loss.

- South Dakota State OL Sam Hagen: A 6-foot-6, three-year starter at both guard and tackle in college, Hagen plays with an aggressive mindset and power to fit perfectly in the Texans' culture. Houston's offensive line group is suddenly deep, but Hagen will have a chance to compete for a roster spot.

- Illinois State WR Daniel Sobkowicz: A standout route runner with proven production at Illinois State, Sobkowicz could quickly become a fan favorite and a real competitor for a final spot in the receiver room. His limited speed might cap his ceiling, though.

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