What Texans' DeMeco Ryans Said About Jaylin Noel's Season-Ending Injury

The Houston Texans lost a key piece of their offense in the form of wide receiver Jaylin Noel this past week, who was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury during the team's Week 8 bye, which is expected to end his season.

It's effectively the end of what's been a productive second season for Noel. The wideout stepped into an increasingly significant role on the offensive side as an explosive, big-play threat and weapon for C.J. Stroud, ending as Houston's leading receiver in terms of total yards after eight weeks.

Through the seven games that Noel played, he had put together 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns. His 17.4 yards per reception and 14.4 yards per target also lead the entire NFL, which gives some good perspective on just how much of a playmaker the second-year wideout was in a small sample size.

And now that the Texans are officially back from the bye week and headed into Week 9, we've now gotten a chance to hear from head coach DeMeco Ryans about Noel's injury.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Jaylin Noel's Injury

On Monday, Ryans spoke about what the injury to Noel means for the Texans' offense and special teams unit, noting that his explosiveness and production will be missed, but his absence will also open the door for others around the roster to step up in his place.

"We'll miss J-Noel's explosive ability. He came in and he gave us a ton of big plays on offense, his return ability as well–– as a kick returner and punt returner. He did a lot for us offensively and special teams-wise," Ryans said.

"So, we'll miss that production from him. And with that being said, a lot of times, you miss a guy, that's someone else's opportunity to step up and fill that void."

"We still have five good receivers that we that we like on our roster. We feel like they can still all provide some explosive plays for us. So we'll miss J-Noel, but we know other guys have to step up."

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Texans' receiver depth at the beginning of this season hadn't looked well-equipped to take on an injury to Noel, Houston's pass-catcher situation tends to look a whole lot better at the midway point of the year.

Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte have been pieces in the mix since the start of this season. However, since then, Houston has seen both Marvin Harrison Jr. enter via trade with the Arizona Cardinals, and Tank Dell has returned from his 670-plus-day injury as of their last game against the New York Giants.

Being without Noel does take away a good dose of explosiveness and playmaking ability within the Texans' receiving unit, but there is reason to believe that those around him can step up and produce with that newfound opportunity.

Clearly, that seems to be DeMeco Ryans' way of thinking, and could allow for a bigger role to soon be in play for guys like Harrison Jr. and Dell because of it.

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