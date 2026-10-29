Jaylin Noel Injury Could Mean Bigger Role for One Texans WR

The Houston Texans are likely to be without one of their biggest bright spots on the offensive side of the ball for the remainder of this season, as it was announced that wide receiver Jaylin Noel would be placed on injured reserve with a turf toe injury on Wednesday.

It's a big loss for the Texans' wide receiver room. No doubt. Noel began to come alive in recent weeks as one of Houston's most electric downfield playmakers at the position, and it now seems as if his inspiring year-two campaign has come to a close a bit earlier than expected.

However, as deep as the Texans' wide receiver room currently looks––even without Noel––his absence does create a bit of an opening when it comes to both overall snaps and targets at the position.

And while being without Noel could mean that several names around the Texans' receiver room are due to get more attention in the weeks ahead, one player in particular sticks out as someone who could benefit the most from a potential expanded opportunity: and that's Tank Dell.

Keep an Eye on Tank Dell After Jaylin Noel's Injury

Now, perhaps it's a little bullish to project a larger role for Dell just one game after his long-awaited return to the field after 670 days.

Odds are, the Texans are still going to be cautious surrounding the usage and snap count for Dell in his first few weeks back on the field. Houston's remained careful with Dell all throughout his recovery process, and that shouldn't be expected to change in the early stages of his return to the field.

However, you can't help but get a little bit intrigued by what Dell's usage could look like for the Texans moving forward this season without having to work alongside Noel to get snaps within the offense.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dell, if truly back to full health in the weeks ahead, could be a potent third wide receiver to complement Nico Collins and Marvin Harrison Jr. in this heavy passing offense that the Texans seem eager to try and lean into for the second half of the season.

While Dell is someone that has primarily lined up as an outside receiver throughout his time in Houston, he certainly has the quickness and the frame that matches up well with a slot receiver as well––which is the role Noel typically filled into and excelled in.

Collins and Harrison Jr. work best as outside weapons themselves, but can also occasionally work inside the slot, and might also have even more routes to do so with another versatile threat like Dell coming back into the lineup.

So if the Texans wanted to truly lean into their strengths at wide receiver, Houston can roll with a potent trio of Collins, Harrison Jr. and Dell, with each being capable of playing on the outside or in the slot.

Each of them bring their unique superpowers to the table–– Collins' physical jump-ball ability, Harrison Jr.'s route-running, Dell's run after-the-catch ability–– and really give opposing defenses trouble when this scoring attack is really clicking.

Bottom Line

Don't be mistaken: without Noel, Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte will have their respective roles in the offense as well.

In fact, both of them got more snaps than Dell did in their most recent matchup against the Giants in Week 7, which makes sense given the implications of Dell's first game back in nearly two years.

But as Dell continues to get more comfortable and adjusted to the Texans' offense over the next few weeks, he stands out as the one name to benefit most from the newly opened opportunities at the wide receiver position.

He has the chance to be the best playmaker behind Collins and Harrison Jr., fits the physical profile and skillset that the Texans could use without someone like Noel, and is certainly hungry for any expanded role that he can get in the offense, which he made clear after his first game back last weekend.

"Y'all know me. I'm ready for the role," Dell said of getting an expanded role after facing the Giants. "I've been in the role to be that guy already and, y'all know how it gets. So, man, I'm ready for it. Next man up. Prayers for J. He's going to rehab his toe, and pick up where he left off."

Now, the time has arrived a bit sooner than expected for Dell to get those extra snaps and targets his way. We'll see how long it takes for the Texans to get him involved further, and when the time comes, whether or not he'll be able to help keep Houston's offense afloat without the presence of Noel.

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