Texans WR Tank Dell Returns to Practice, But Return Isn't Imminent

The Houston Texans are another step closer to getting wide receiver Tank Dell back on an NFL field for the first time since 2024.

According to an announcement from the Texans, Dell was officially back at practice on Wednesday heading into Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans, effectively opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve in the process.

WR Tank Dell, DT Kayden McDonald and T Braden Smith have returned to practice. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 7, 2026

It's the first time Dell has been practicing dating back to training camp a little under two months ago. Still recovering from his major knee injury suffered a little over 20 months ago, Dell was placed on injured reserve to start the season, thus sidelining him for at least four weeks, or until Houston opted to activate his 21-day return window.

The news on the Texans deciding to activate Dell's 21-day window had surfaced earlier this weekend, hinting that we were going to see Houston's fan-favorite wideout in a practice setting in some form this week.

And on Wednesday, that officially happened.

Tank Dell participating in practice for the first time since training camp. pic.twitter.com/L3ZU0L5hyd — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) October 7, 2026

DeMeco Ryans Not Putting Timeline on Tank Dell's Return

However, with the return of Dell, the Texans still aren't ready to put a direct timeline on when the wide receiver could officially appear in-game.

Ryan’s spoke about what he saw from Dell after the Texans finished up their session, noting that while there isn't a "hard deadline" on when he'll be back in the lineup, he looked great in the reps that he got in practice.

"It's great having Tank back out there; getting back into football," Ryans said on Wednesday. "So, it's good to see him running around, getting some routes, getting some plays."

"We're just looking for him to continue to acclimate to football, get into team reps, and see how he does. We'll see how he progresses. We're not putting a hard deadline; a set timeline on it. We'll just see how he feels. But he looked great out there for the first time."

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) walks on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will have three weeks to make a decision on Dell's status moving forward this season, and there's three outcomes that could happen: Houston activates him from injured reserve in that 21-day timeframe, they trade/release him, or they keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

To this point, the overwheliming expectation remains that Dell will be returning to the Texans' lineup over the course of the next three games, or after their Week 8 bye.

Through the next three games, the Texans will be traveling for two divisional matchups against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for Week 6. Then, they head back home for a matchup against the New York Giants in Week 7.

Dell could technically enter the mix for his debut in any of those three games, or perhaps in Week 9 on the road against the LA Chargers, in the event that the Texans use his entire 21-day window to then activate him on the Wednesday of their bye week.

Bottom Line

As to when Dell's official return in a regular season game lands remains to be seen. However, things are clearly trending in the right direction to finally get one of C.J. Stroud's favorite set of hands back on the field catching passes.

The next few days of practice, and Dell's injury designation in all of them, will be telling as to where the Texans may stand as it relates to determining when he'll be ready to come off IR.

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