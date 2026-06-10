Why Aireontae Ersery's Year 2 Growth Is Critical for Texans' Success

The Houston Texans have multiple players on the roster heading into their second year pro, eyeing a big leap for this coming season.

﻿Second-round wideout Jayden Higgins will be a more featured part of the offense. The same can be said for third-rounder Jaylin Noel and his role in the wide receiver room. Guys returning from an injury-riddled campaign like Jaylin Smith and Jaylen Reed will be in line for a bounce-back season as well.

But of anyone on the Texans' roster entering their second season, there's really none that could make or break the success of this roster, and particularly on the offensive side of the ball, than last year's 48th-overall selection, Aireontae Ersery.

Aireontae Ersery Struggled Last Season, And Needs to Put That Behind Him

For Ersery's first year starting as the Texans' left tackle, it wasn't a season without its fair share of growing pains.

Ersery ranked in the bottom 10 of eligible tackles for total flags throughout the season (80th/89), allowed seven sacks that ranked in the bottom 12 of that same group, allowed 43 total pressures, and finished the year with a 59.3 rating via Pro Football Focus.

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) defends against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Of course, for a first-year tackle who's immediately slotted in as a day one starter, it's hard to expect a perfect year of handling some of the top edge talents in the league.

And for Houston in particular, matched up with a good chunk of tough defensive fronts across the regular season: the LA Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos posed a ton of problems early, and made up for three of their five total losses.

But now starts the beginning of a new year for Ersery. Last season and the ups and downs to come with it are in the rear-view mirror. For a building block as critical as a left tackle is to any offense, he has no choice but to take a big leap from what he posted in his previous sample size.

Ersery Already Jumping Out to DeMeco Ryans in Minicamp

As Ersery begins in his second season and having a full offseason to prepare, he's been getting work in the Texans' facility and in the weight room to get ready for what's bound to be a pivotal year––both individually and for the success of this offensive line as a whole.

That work has jumped out enough for DeMeco Ryans to hand him some praise during Texans minicamp, highlighting his strength and physicality that's already jumped out to him.

“’Tae’ has done a really great job of preparing himself this offseason," Ryans said at Tuesday's minicamp. "Year two for him, he's definitely hit it in the weight room pretty hard."

"He's looking stronger, he's playing aggressive, he's smart, knowing where he needs to be. It's not new to him. So, you can see a guy who's really calm in what he's asked to do. He's calm with the position and things that we're asking him to do. He's doing a really good job of it.”

Those are all great points to hear from the Texans' head coach early in the offseason.

Ersery is showing everything he needs to physically and mentally while being highly coachable; all of which can come together and make for a much-different-looking campaign than how his rookie year panned out.

But looking too deeply into a coach's comments three months away from the season can also end up being a bit misleading.

The offensive line hasn't been able to have fully padded practices or truly telling training camp sessions that tend to be a better tell of where exactly they stand in terms of their preparation for the season. Once getting into the regular season, that progress becomes even more apparent.

Bottom Line

It's hard to truly gauge just how much Ersery has grown from year one to year two just yet. That mystery will only continue until the Texans are deeper into their offseason progress, and perhaps only once they get into the new season.

But regardless, this year is incredibly important for Ersery to get right.

If the Texans can find a left tackle that's reliable, consistent, and able to fix some of their protection woes over the past couple of seasons, he might be the exact spark this offense needs to truly get on track for a big 2026.

If he stumbles into his second year and still can't find that level of consistency Houston needs upfront, this protection could end up crumbling under pressure once again.

And after seeing how that's impacted this offense in years past, the Texans simply cannot afford those lapses if they want to reach their ceiling of being a true well-balanced Super Bowl-caliber team.

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