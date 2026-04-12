Aireontae Ersery Weighs In on Texans' Massive O-Line Overhaul

Through the 2026 offseason, a main priority of the Houston Texans' moves has been in an effort to fortify their offensive line.

In just the first few days of this year's free agency, the Texans managed to re-sign two of their key pieces from last season, Ed Ingram and Trent Brown, as well as adding multiple new veterans from outside the building, like former Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller and Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith.

Those tweaks should pay major dividends for the Texans and their offensive aspirations for next season. And for those already part of Houston's offensive line, like second-year tackle Aireontae Ersery, it sets up for what should be an exciting year of what this unit could do altogether.

"We're mixing with the guys that came in; they're a good group of guys," Ersery said of the Texans' offensive line changes, via Big Sarge Media. "They're a great group of men. They're very talented. I can't wait to see what they do this season."

Texans OL Aireontae Ersery expounds on the new additions to the offensive line. #Texans #Sarge @Aireontae_69 pic.twitter.com/qB6YiFb5sz — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) April 11, 2026

All of those aforementioned moves upfront should not only help the entire offensive flow smoother throughout the 2026 season, but it'll also take pressure off the shoulders of Ersery, who's at the center of some high expectations for what his second-year pro could look like.

Texans' Aireontae Ersery Enters Big Second Season

Ersery managed to settle in as the Texans' left tackle as his rookie season progressed, showing gradual upside in his pass protection.

However, one area that Ersery struggled mightily in throughout his rookie campaign was causing penalties, as he would log a total of 13 flags across the season, ranking him among the top 10 tackles in penalties drawn. That's an area that has to improve during his sophomore campaign.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) in action during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ersery's massive 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame gives him some undeniable upside for just the type of pro-level blindside protector he can be if he can iron out his technique and overall consistency, but it'll rely on some noticeable improvements throughout this offseason and across the 2026 campaign to truly bring that confidence.

Thankfully, Ersery will have new faces all around him to help bring that overall facefilt to the Texans' offensive front.

Between Wyatt Teller filling in next to him as Houston's most likely left guard, along with the steady depth that Trent Brown can offer as a veteran swing tackle, 2026 projects to be a breath of fresh air in the trenches.

And with the draft right on the horizon, that gives the Texans yet another opportunity to bolster their offensive front and it's overall depth with four picks in the first two days of the draft.

For C.J. Stroud, who enters what could be his most important year as a pro yet, those changes come at a welcomed time, and could just be the difference that helps the Texans as a whole lift past their divisional round woes next season.