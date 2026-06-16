Why Brendan Sorsby Won't Be on Texans' Radar in Supplemental Draft

The biggest story to surround the football world in recent weeks has been that of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who's been in the midst of controversy due to a gambling scandal during his time at the university, now leading him to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft later next month.

Breaking: Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, sources tell @PeteThamel.



Amid the legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after admitting he bet on sports, Sorsby intends to head to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/UxoN54nFk1 — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2026

It's an interesting dilemma for any NFL team to approach, especially for those in need of an answer at quarterback. While he's a littered with controversy and questions, he's a talented player who was set to have many looks his way as a prospect in next year's draft.

He'll more than likely have at least one, or maybe even a couple of teams willing to bid on a selection in the Supplemental Draft for him.

As to who will be the team to end up with him, remains to be seen. But as it relates to the Houston Texans, such an idea shouldn't gain a ton of traction whatsoever.

Don't Expect Texans to Jump In on Brendan Sorsby Sweepstakes

Sure, the Texans and their front office certainly aren't afraid to be ones to utilize their late-round picks as assets to play around with. General manager Nick Caserio also isn't an executive who's afraid to take risks.

And there's no doubt that risks are involved when it comes to Sorsby. The off-field situation he's currently in explains just that, but there's also been questions surrounding his overall motor and some inconsistencies as a passer and processor.

His numbers from last season with the Red Raiders at least make him an intriguing option under center. He finished starting in 12 games to put together 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only five interceptions with a completion percentage of 61.6%.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The outlying concerns probably won't stop a quarterback-needy team, or even one who could use a backup, from investing a late, or even mid-round pick on him in next months' Supplemental Draft. But the Texans don't fit into either of those buckets.

The Texans have made it clear they're riding with C.J. Stroud heading into his fourth year pro, and even so for the 2027 season due to the front office already accepting his fifth-year option this offseason.

Even if Stroud struggles this year, Houston's more than likely locked in with him until his rookie contract expires since they'll be paying over $25 million on that upcoming fifth-year option.

Houston also has their backup quarterback, Davis Mills, cemented on the depth chart––at least for this season.

Mills is on an expiring contract worth $7 million that leaves questions of whether or not he'll remain onboard after the 2026 campaign, but nothing that leads to them having to truly consider the idea of Sorsby as a worthwhile acquisition.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (right) and quarterback Davis Mills warm up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

So if there's no route for Sorsby being a first or second-string passer on the Texans' roster, there doesn't seem to be a need for Houston to invest the type of capital that’d be necessary to compete with any other suitors in play.

On top of that, it's hard to imagine the Texans need any more noise surrounding their quarterback room from what they've already faced this offseason when factoring in Stroud's brutal playoff ending, and the extension talks that have persisted across the past several weeks to months.

In reality, the Texans are likely pretty content with the quarterback room they've got in place. Perhaps if Stroud falls into another rocky year, the conversation shifts once next offseason rolls around.

But until then, the Texans' plan under center won't be looking any different than it's currently shaping up to be. Expect a Stroud and Mills tandem to lead the way at quarterback for 2026, and if Mills re-signs next offseason, that pairing could extend even further into the future.

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