Texans WR Jayden Higgins Has All the Makings of a Big 2026 Season

When looking at the Houston Texans' roster heading into the 2026 season, a few second-year players immediately jump out as a serious breakout candidate compared to last year's production.

Aireontae Ersery could take a big year-two jump, Woody Marks could have a more versatile year as a dynamic runner and pass-catcher in his sophomore campaign, and even 2025 third-round wideout Jaylin Noel should be seeing a few more offensive snaps come his way.

But of the Texans' second-year talents who could be eyeing a productive 2026, none might stick out more than 2025's 34th-overall pick Jayden Higgins, who feels destined to take a step in the right direction as a potent weapon for this Houston offense.

Jayden Higgins Feels Bound to Take Second Year Leap

Towards the tail end of last season, Higgins began to slowly find his confidence and trust within the Texans' coaching staff that led him into being C.J. Stroud's second favorite target in the wide receiver room.

From Weeks 9 to 18, Higgins was averaging over five targets a game, over 40 yards in each, and caught four touchdowns in that nine-week stretch––more than anyone outside of Nico Collins had logged throughout the entire season.

Now, Higgins has a whole offseason to get even more refined as one of the more appealing pass-catchers in Houston's arsenal of weapons.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) is introduced before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As to what Higgins has done to get himself prepared for an explosive year two, it's been twofold: he's worked on some of his technical traits in the field, but also been diligent studying up on the "intellectual phase" of his game as well.

“First and foremost, working on my strength, working on my speed, my lateral movements, quickness, route running," Higgins said.

"This offseason I worked a lot on my intellectual phase, just making sure I’m understanding the concepts we’re running, making sure I’m understanding when the timing needs to be, where I need to be in a certain time. Doing those two things has really helped me a lot.

Texans' Offensive Continuity Helps Jayden Higgins' Growth

It also helps Higgins to have a good bit of carry-over from last year's Texans' offense as well.

While the offensive line has undergone a few changes, Higgins will have further chemistry with his quarterback in Stroud, has close to the same arsenal of weapons around him in the wide receiver room, and will be in year two of offensive coordinator Nick Caley's system.

Combining all of those factors, it's easy to see how Higgins’ confidence between now and the end of his rookie season has only heightened, which is great for both the Texans wideout individually, and for this offense as a whole.

“Thinking back to last year, just the confidence that I built up has been crazy," Higgins continued. "Having the same offense, having the same guys around, it just allows me to go out there, play fast. I understand what I’m doing."

"Really, I can just go out there and make the plays when they come to me. Coming into Year 2, I feel a lot more confident and just ready to go out there and ball.”

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Higgins feels most likely to claim the Texans' starting X receiver role. Combining his size at 6-foot-4 with his standout athleticism makes him an easy pairing to slot in opposite Houston's WR1, Nico Collins.

But Higgins also appears ready and willing to take on whatever role the Texans task him with. And no matter where he's lining up, he's assured he's able to make a real impact for this offense.

“For me, the sky’s the limit,” Higgins said. “However they want to incorporate me in the offense, putting me at different positions, whether that’s X, Z, F, no matter what, in the slot, outside, whenever I can go out there and make a play.

If Higgins can emerge as a consistent and explosive downfield target in the wide receiver room, his presence could be exactly what takes this Texans offense to the next level. And when paired next to an elite defense on the other side, this team becomes to look really dangerous, really fast.

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