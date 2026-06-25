Why Texans Holding Off on a C.J. Stroud Extension Is the Right Move

The biggest storyline left revolving around the Houston Texans for what's been a busy 2026 offseason is what's to come surrounding C.J. Stroud and his chances of agreeing to a new extension before next season.

You can't totally rule out the Texans front office from getting ahead of the curve to pay their top players on the roster. Houston's done just that time and time again this offseason and in years past, and that same approach could be what they have in mind as it relates to their franchise quarterback.

However, to this point, there hasn't been much substantive discussion about that deal getting ironed out before training camp. And according to recent intel, it seems more and more like that contract probably won't be coming to form in the weeks ahead.

C.J. Stroud, Texans "Not Close" on New Extension

Per ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime, the Texans "aren't close" to a new extension for Stroud with around a month to go before camp, with the expectation that he'll be faced with a prove-it season to be able to strike terms on a deal that he desires.

"Stroud and the Texans aren't close to a deal as of late June," Bien-Aime wrote. "Houston and its quarterback are in a tricky spot because last season did not end the way either would've preferred. Stroud threw four interceptions against the Patriots in the AFC divisional round. A performance like that can cause hesitation when the extension for Stroud could be in the $55 million to $60 million range per year. With how negotiations are currently going, it's gearing up to be a prove-it season for Stroud."

Not having a long-term deal ironed out for your starting quarterback can always tend to add a bit of additional anxiety for what the future holds, for a multitude of reasons.

The number on his next contract, with a good season in the books, could take his value even higher than that $55 to $60 million a season number that Bien-Aime threw out.

Stroud will also see his rookie contract expire after the 2027 season, that could, without any agreement between now and then, lead him to the free agent market where things could get even more dicey. That'd be a bit of a worst-case scenario.

Despite those lingering worries, though, it still feels like a wiser decision for the Texans to hold off on that mega deal for Stroud, rather than getting ahead of the situation perhaps a year earlier than what many other front offices would tend to do. The benefits just seem to outweigh those of what a new extension this offseason presents.

Why Holding Off on Stroud's Next Contract Is the Right Call

To put it bluntly, the last two years of Stroud's production haven't been quite up to par as the Texans would like out of their franchise guy. As to why that is, there are several factors you could point to, but it's hard to sugarcoat his production as much different than disappointing.

This offseason's moves tend to help boost his stock in the right direction pretty well. Houston put a heavy emphasis on their offensive line in both free agency and the draft, brought in a reliable veteran running back behind Stroud in David Montgomery, and having a full offseason to work into Nick Caley's system should help immensely as well.

Barring any major injuries or surprises, there's little reason for Stroud to falter this season as he has in the last two years. There's structure, continuity, and talent all around the offensive side of the ball that should allow him to produce closer to his rookie campaign than he has in both 2024 and 2025.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If all goes as expected for the season on the horizon, the Texans will have no issues paying their franchise quarterback next offseason if he performs like one–– even if it's above $60 million annually; that's just how the market goes.

That number on his next deal could be a bit higher than what the front office has in mind this summer, but that extra few bucks will most definitely be worth it when paired with assurance that Stroud is a guy they can confidently pay and build around, and soon be the highest paid player on the roster, if that $60 million number is on par.

This offseason, the situation isn't as clear-cut. The Texans would be taking on a little bit more risk in inking Stroud to a new deal with a whole lot of guaranteed money now. And if the past two years haven't been a fluke, then that contract can look a whole lot worse in a short amount of time.

So rather than jumping the gun to pay Stroud, the Texans can remain patient, see what he looks like this season while hopefully playing all 17 games, and get all of the information needed before the urgency really starts to ramp up on striking a second contract.

Bottom Line

By waiting to sign Stroud's deal, the risks tend to outweigh the benefits of getting an agreement done this summer pretty immensely.

By getting another year's sample size of what Stroud can do with the new pieces around him, and having the motivation of a prove-it year in the equation, Houston can breathe a sigh of relief if he plays up to the standard, knowing that their upcoming investment in his services is worthwhile.

Right now? Both the Texans and Stroud could be just too far apart for what they have in mind for a deal to make sense. The Texans probably aren't eager to raise their offer to $60 million a season just yet, and Stroud probably feels like he's worth that, if not more.

Therefore, tabling those negotiations until 2027 feels like the far more likely outcome for these particular contract talks, as opposed to how quickly Houston got a deal done for his draft classmate Will Anderson earlier this offseason.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!