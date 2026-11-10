Why the Texans Chose to Stand Pat at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline has officially come and gone. And over the course of Tuesday's action up until the buzzer, we saw a few deals around the league go down for teams to either buy or sell some talent for the second half of the season.

However, the Houston Texans were not one of those teams.

The Texans seemingly looked around the market to find anything that made sense for them, might've talked to multiple teams in the process, but decided to hold off on adding or subtracting any pieces to their current roster.

The rest of the AFC South, though? They weren't shy to get to dealing. The Jacksonville Jaguars made multiple additions like Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates, while the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts continued their selling sprees surrounding guys like Amani Hooker and Josh Downs.

So why did the Texans decide to take their conservative approach as opposed to others that might've not been as gun-shy?

Really, it comes down to just where the Texans stand at this particular point in the season, paired with the amount of assets they have on hand to deal.

Texans Weren't in a Spot to Be Buyers or Sellers

When taking a step back to look at the Texans' trade deadline situation, it was pretty tough to diagnose the team as true buyers or sellers.

On one hand, the Texans are coming off a resounding win over the LA Chargers this past weekend that injected a bit of hope that this group could make a late-season run.

Their offense was firing on all cylinders, their defense was looking back to their 2025 selves, and one final addition to the roster at the deadline could've gotten Houston one step closer to their ultimate goal.

But the Texans also had reason to hold off on adding a starting-level player to their roster as well.

After all, Houston is still stuck at a 3-5 record with work to do before they're deemed true playoff contenders, meaning a move to "buy now" could only take a couple of weeks, and a couple of losses could turn sour pretty quickly.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (left) talks with special teams coordinator Frank Ross before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of that, the Texans have already made a couple of trades to upgrade their roster–– they just didn't happen during the trade deadline.

Houston made a deal heading into Week 6 with the Arizona Cardinals to bring in Marvin Harrison Jr. for a second-round pick and a late-round pick swap, and they also made a trade before Week 1 to add Kayshon Boutte to their receiver room for Jaylen Reed and another late-round pick swap.

The Texans have made moves to get this roster better. They've spent draft capital to make even more upgrades. And really, Houston's roster as currently constructed still has a reasonable amount of life left in their season to consider themselves right within the playoff hunt, even two games back from .500.

What to Make of the Texans' Quiet Deadline

So could the Texans have gotten better by making a trade deadline addition to the roster? Sure, every team in the league could have that argument.

But a deadline move just didn't make a ton of sense for the Texans to execute without a truly tantalizing package.

No running backs were on the market that were realistic to acquire and moved the needle in the backfield from where things stood as is, and the same can be said about Houston's other rumored interest in safety.

Without any solid pieces up for grabs, and the lack of urgency from the Texans' side of things to pull the trigger on a deal, it's led to the end result looking like this at the deadline: quiet, without any shakeups, and thus puts a bit more pressure on this current roster to turn things around for a postseason appearance.

Based on their latest win against the Chargers, there's a good amount of optimism in the air that the Texans can make that climb up the standings happen. However, there's a lot more work to do in the weeks ahead for that to become a reality.

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