Key Quotes From Texans' C.J. Stroud After Week 9 Win vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans managed to find a much-needed win in their Week 9 road trip facing the LA Chargers on Sunday, as they'll be coming home with a commanding 44-22 victory that takes their record to a bit of a better-looking 3-5 through eight games.

The win was one that was made a whole lot easier thanks to the high-level play of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put together an impressive 384 passing yards with five passing touchdowns and an interception.

Stroud was poised in the pocket throughout the day, making excellent decisions and getting several pass-catchers involved, and thus helped lead the way for a big-time road win in the process.

Let's sort through a batch of notable quotes from Stroud following the game after he put together one of his best performances in recent memory back in his home state of California.

Q: One of your best friends, not only on this team but in life, is Tank Dell. What was it like for you to be able to connect with him like that, just like the old days?

"Yeah, it was great, man. I'm just super proud of him. He's been through a lot these last couple of years. Just the perseverance, the faith that he has in God and where God has him in life, and where God has put him through."

"I always tell him that God is never going to leave you or forsake you. He has you right where he needs you. He's working things out that you don't even know. For him to have that knowing, I think it's taken him very far."

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) celebrates his 63-yard touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just to see him get 100 yards in his second game back from a crazy injury, that's crazy. But for him, that's the type of confidence we have in Tank. He's a heck of a football player and showed it today."

Q: We're going to look at the stat sheet, and we're going to see the amount of yards that you threw for today and the amount of touchdowns. But can you just talk about your poise and perseverance in the pocket?

"They're a good defense. They've held a lot of teams out, especially in the first half. They were able to hold the Chiefs to a few points in the first half. The Rams, same thing. We knew that coming into the game."

"It really started with their front. I thought their D-line was really good. I thought our O-line, all the way from Tay to Keylan to Evan to Ed, all the way to Trent, did a great job all game."

"Even when it got a little rocky, they settled in and did a great job because it's hard to pass protect that many times and be 100 percent. I just appreciate them keeping the fight."

Q: You finally able to connect with Kayshon [Boutte]. How did that feel for you? Coach said that he finally got a pass where he could stand up and keep running.

"I know, I know. But no, he's a great football player. I try to tell him, 'Man, I know I miss you sometimes, but just trust me, I got your back. I want the best for you. I want to see you succeed in life and football.'

"Just to see him ball today was great. He's a football player, and I'm really glad he's on our team."

Q: Did you feel in the zone? What were you feeling throughout your game?

"To be honest with you, I was very sick this whole week. I don't know what I had, but I was not feeling good all week. I barely practiced on Thursday. My teammates really helped me. [Offensive assistant] Cole Weeks came and encouraged me during the week because I was really feeling bad and just wasn't feeling great."

"Even today, I woke up feeling not great. I don't know what I had. I had chills and all the things. To have that type of performance, even under the weather a little bit, was a testament to our team and our resilience."

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm grateful that God has allowed me to play this game even when I'm sick. I'm just really happy with what we were able to do coming off a bye week. We knocked off a little rust in that second drive, and from there we started to roll. It's a good start. We have a lot more work to do."

Q: A lot of quarterbacks, even the great ones, go a whole career without throwing five touchdowns. What's it like to have that kind of day?

"It's amazing. It's pretty cool, man. I beat myself up a lot when I don't do great. So, I'm going to enjoy this and celebrate with my friends, my family and my teammates. I know what it feels like to throw a couple of interceptions. So, you have to also be very positive toward yourself."

"I think that's something the quarterback position has taught me about life. Everybody can think one way, but it's about how you view yourself and how God views you. I'm grateful that God has allowed me to have some tough skin and push through tough times."

"Days like this come from being on the other side and not playing so great. I'm grateful that God has allowed me to have this opportunity to play today."

Q: This offense is starting to become like muscle memory for you. Can you talk about the game that Nick Caley called today?

"Again, great job by Cales. He got the game ball, and he's very deserving of it. He gets a lot of slack as well. Everybody has an opinion nowadays, but he and I have the opportunity to go do something about it.

"I have the utmost trust in him. The fact that he's been so aggressive, throwing the ball down the field, shows how much faith and trust he has in our O-line, tight ends, receivers, running backs and myself."

"Kudos to him for keeping the faith because it can go like the Giants game, where it doesn't go so great. For him to have faith coming off a bye week, I thought was really great."

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