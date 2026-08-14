Winners and Losers From Texans' Preseason Opener vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans came up well short in their first preseason game of the year vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, falling to a 7-27 loss where we got a glimpse at what this roster looks like without the starters on the field.

The only starters on the field throughout the night for the Texans were their offensive line, who only played the first drive of the night before handing off the reins to the backups for the rest of the way.

Even in the Texans' 20-point loss, though, there were a select few players who came out of the mix able to consider themselves winners of the night. Others around the roster might've dropped the ball and could be more so on the losing end.

With that in mind, let's sort through who the biggest winners and losers are all around the Texans' roster following their preseason defeat from Thursday, and what their performance might mean moving forward:

Winner: Jared Wayne

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) celebrates after a recption during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans only had one score to their name throughout their night against the Chargers. But that one play––a goal line touchdown pass from Davis Mills to the right side of the end zone to Justin Watson––was certainly one to add to the highlight reel for Watson's start before the season.

JARED WAYNE WITH THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE PRESEASON FOR THE TEXANS‼️pic.twitter.com/KT9LWy3JaQ — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) August 14, 2026

He also continued his night with three receptions for 19 yards. And as a result, it's become harder and harder to ignore Wayne as a real threat to make the back-end of the wide receiver room in the 53-man roster. He'll be someone to keep an eye on in the next two preseason games ahead, for sure.

Loser: Jamal Hill

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

﻿Jamal Hill entered this game desperately needing to make a statement––and with the circumstances he was facing, there was a ton of opportunity to do so. Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o weren't playing. Jake Hansen is injured, and a rep at the linebacker position would be there to take advantage of.

Instead, Jamal Hill finished his night with just two total tackles, while others in the room like Aiden Fisher, Wade Woodaz, Marte Mapu, and Jake Hummel all outproduced him. It's certainly not a stretch to consider Hill on the outside looking in of the 53-man roster following a quiet start to training camp, and now, preseason.

Winner: Marlin Klein

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans only saw one highlight play out of Marlin Klein on Thursday night. But it was also their best offensive play of the night: a 31-yard reception over the middle from Davis Mills in the first half. And for a second-round rookie in his first NFL game, that's not too shabby of a start for his debut.

Now, it's all about stacking days for Klein, who, if able to become a consistent part of the Texans' offense earlier than expected, would pay huge dividends for this offense. Expect Houston to hand him a ton of opportunities in the next two preseason games ahead to try and make that growth happen.

Loser: Houston's Edge Depth

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Solomon Byrd (50) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a day that Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and Jadeveon Clowney are all sitting out for Houston's defense, you can expect this edge rushing unit to look a bit depleted from the norm. That was exactly the case on Thursday in a game where the Texans' depth at the position looked really lackluster.

The Texans had two sacks on the night, one of which came from the interior thanks to a highlight rush from Naquan Jones. Only one edge rusher came up with more than two tackles on the night: Solomon Byrd. And if the depth's lack of production is a sign of what's to come moving forward, maybe another signing after Clowney isn't too crazy to imagine.

Winner: Kamari Ramsey

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' defense wasn't its usual self throughout the night vs. the Chargers, but one name on that end who came up with a big play was fifth-round rookie safety Kamari Ramsey, hauling in an interception in the second quarter of action on Trey Lance as Houston's only takeaway in the game as a team.

In a deep room like the Texans have at safety, any big play that Ramsey can make that secures some attention his way is critical to claim some looks his way on the field come time for Week 1. Right now, he feels like a pretty strong bet to make the 53-man roster.

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