The Patriots’ 2026 Season Is All But Over. Here Are Three Reasons Why.

Just over nine months ago, the Patriots were AFC champions, Mike Vrabel had been named the NFL’s Coach of the Year and quarterback Drake Maye finished as the runner-up for the MVP award.

Now, just 10 weeks into the 2026 season, the defending conference champions are unraveling.

After last Sunday’s 45–27 loss to the Packers, New England had a chance to reset on the NFL’s international stage against the Lions in Germany. Instead, the Patriots fell to Detroit , 35–10, dropped to 5–5 on the season and officially surpassed their loss total from the entire 2025 campaign.

The Patriots now sit outside of the AFC playoff picture as they enter their Week 11 bye, and while they remain within striking distance of a wild-card spot, their margin for error is now incredibly slim. Here’s a closer look at why New England’s season may be over before December even begins.

Drake Maye’s ankle injury the latest blow to an already battered roster

Drake Maye left Sunday's game against the Lions with an ankle injury. | REUTERS

The Patriots began Sunday’s matchup in Germany with a commanding first possession against the Lions’ defense. Maye led the offense on an 11-play, 60-yard drive into Detroit territory before back-to-back penalties left New England facing a third-and-goal from the 13-yard line. The quarterback then dropped back to pass and moved about the pocket before taking a sack and having his right leg rolled up on by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Maye left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

In his absence, backup Tommy DeVito took over the offense and led the unit to just seven points and 91 total yards while completing 50% of his passes, taking four sacks and posting a passer rating of just 54.3.

“Wasn’t able to finish the game,” Vrabel told reporters of Maye’s status after the contest. “We’ll have to get some more tests run and we’ll see when we [get] back what it ends up being and the severity of whatever injury he has.”

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Maye’s ankle injury only scratches the surface of how bad the team’s luck has been this season. New England has placed 22 players on injured reserve since June 1 (including some who have since returned, like A.J. Brown), and then saw six more—Maye, Morgan Moses, Brown, Robert Spillane, Charles Woods and Dre’Mont Jones—leave Sunday’s game against the Lions at various points due to injury.

Per league rules, teams are allowed to designate eight players to return from IR, and the Patriots have already done so for Brown, OT Marcus Bryant, WR Mack Hollins, FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten. With three spots remaining, they’ll need to pick their spots with potential difference makers such as WR Romeo Doubs, OGs Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker and RB TreVeyon Henderson still remaining on the list.

Either way, New England’s injury situation is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, and with Maye’s status now up in the air, it may only get worse down the stretch of the season.

A defensive disaster that’s only getting worse

The Patriots allowed 35 points to the Lions on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have given up 30-plus points in four games so far this season—all of which were losses—with Sunday’s performance against the Lions being their latest noncompetitive showing.

Underscored by missed tackles, poor fundamentals and an inability to get off the field on third down, New England allowed Detroit’s offense to tally 494 total yards and convert 22 first downs while scoring 35 points. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the Lions’ bell cow, gaining 153 yards on the ground, 99 more through the air and finding the end zone twice, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in four receptions for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns of his own.

“They obviously came out and beat us pretty bad,” cornerback Christian Gonzalez said after the game. “Like every week, [we’ve] got to watch it, get in the film room. We have a bye next week, so it comes at a relatively good time. We’re able to take this time to realize what we need to fix and be ready for two weeks.”

Unfortunately for the Patriots, the rest of their season doesn’t get much easier.

A stout schedule remains

The Patriots face four teams with winning records down the stretch of the 2026 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots were the beneficiaries of an easy schedule in 2025, and they took full advantage by winning their first AFC East title since ’19. The road has since gotten tougher in 2026, and you’re seeing the result.

With Sunday’s defeat to the Lions, the Patriots are now just 6–8 against winning teams since Mike Vrabel took over as head coach—but a whopping 16–1 against all other opponents.

New England’s remaining schedule in 2026 offers little reprieve, as four of the club’s final seven opponents own a winning record. After a soft landing against the 0–8 Chargers after their Week 11 bye, the Patriots will face a daunting three-game stretch against the Bills, Vikings and Chiefs. They’ll then head to New York to take on the Jets before returning home and closing out the season against the Broncos—who are currently in first place in the AFC West—and the Dolphins.

Needless to say, the Patriots have little room for error over the final month and a half of the season, and if their performances over the past two weeks are any indication of what’s to come, they’ll have quite an uphill battle ahead of them as they attempt to climb back into the AFC playoff picture.