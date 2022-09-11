Titans-Giants Inactives

The following players have been declared inactive for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (0-0) and New York Giants (0-0) at Nissan Stadium (3:25 p.m., CDT, Fox, fbo TV):

Tennessee: RB Julius Chestnut; DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.; OL Jamarco Jones; DL Naquan Jones; and OLB Derrek Tuszka.

New York: S Dane Belton; DB Justin Layne; S Julian Love; OLB Azeez Ojulari; G Tyree Phillips; WR Darius Slayton; and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Of note:

• Naquan Jones became a consistent starter last season while Teair Tart battled injuries. Apparently, Tart has regained his spot, and Jones, an undrafted rookie in 2021, has to work his way back up the depth chart while veteran additions DeMarcus Walker and Kevin Strong get to play as backups.

• The Giants won't have their top two pass rushers, Ojulari (a second-round pick in 2021) and Thibodeaux (a first-round pick this year). Both were severely limited this week by injuries but were' considered game-time decisions.

• Johnson and Jones were ruled out on Friday due to injuries that kept them out of practice most or all of the week. Johnson has a groin injury, and Jones has a triceps issue.

• Included among the Titans' 48 active players are running back Trenton Cannon and linebacker Joe Jones, who were designated Saturday as gameday additions. Each will be a significant contributor to special teams. Both automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.