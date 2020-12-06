Titans-Browns Inactives

For the first time since the opener, Tennessee does not need undrafted rookie wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in uniform.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Titans did not have any difficult roster decisions to make ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.

With wide receiver Adam Humphries back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 1 (he missed four games with a concussion), rookie free agent Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is inactive for the first time since Week 1.

Two of Tennessee’s other three inactives, tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Adoreé Jackson, were ruled out Friday due to injuries.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen limited action and has caught two passes, one with the offense and one on a fake punt. Both went for seven yards. The majority of his playing time on offense came in Weeks 5 and 6, when the Titans were in the midst of their COVID-19 outbreak.

The Titans will have five veteran wide receivers in uniform – Humphries, Corey Davis, A.J. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Cameron Batson. It will be just the fourth time in 12 games this season that Humphries, Davis and Brown are all in the lineup for the same game.

The complete list of Titans-Browns inactives:

Tennessee: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, CB Adoreé Jackson, TE Jonnu Smith and DL Larrell Murchison.

Cleveland: WR Taywan Taylor, WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson and DE Joe Jackson.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) pulls in a catch during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Titans-Browns Inactives

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) is helped off of the field after an injury during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
News

Report: Knee Surgery Ends Clowney's Season

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

One-Time Titans Running Back Retires

Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) shakes hands with safety Ronnie Harrison (33) against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium.
News

Battered Browns Secondary Presents Titans an Opportunity

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Marshall Newhouse (71) against the Carolina Panthers at New Era Field.
GM Report

Veteran Tackle One of Titans' Gameday Promotions

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Isaiah Wilson Suspended for Sunday's Game

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks onto the field during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Browns on Facing Titans

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Hooker Makes Most of Limited Opportunities

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith gives instructions to his players during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Inside the AFC South: Coaches Making a Name