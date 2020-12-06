For the first time since the opener, Tennessee does not need undrafted rookie wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in uniform.

The Tennessee Titans did not have any difficult roster decisions to make ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.

With wide receiver Adam Humphries back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 1 (he missed four games with a concussion), rookie free agent Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is inactive for the first time since Week 1.

Two of Tennessee’s other three inactives, tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Adoreé Jackson, were ruled out Friday due to injuries.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen limited action and has caught two passes, one with the offense and one on a fake punt. Both went for seven yards. The majority of his playing time on offense came in Weeks 5 and 6, when the Titans were in the midst of their COVID-19 outbreak.

The Titans will have five veteran wide receivers in uniform – Humphries, Corey Davis, A.J. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Cameron Batson. It will be just the fourth time in 12 games this season that Humphries, Davis and Brown are all in the lineup for the same game.

The complete list of Titans-Browns inactives:

Tennessee: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, CB Adoreé Jackson, TE Jonnu Smith and DL Larrell Murchison.

Cleveland: WR Taywan Taylor, WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson and DE Joe Jackson.