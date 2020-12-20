Titans-Lions Inactives

For the first time this season, Adoreé Jackson will be on the field for the Titans; two other secondary members out.

NASHVILLE – The long wait has ended.

Cornerback Adoreé Jackson will make his 2020 debut Sunday when the Tennessee Titans (9-4) face the Detroit Lions (5-8) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The 2017 first-round pick was not among the Titans’ seven inactives as he had been for the previous five games. He also missed the first eight because he was on injured reserve. He came off injured reserve on Nov. 11 but did not begin to practice until nearly a month later. He was a limited participant in practice every day this week and was listed as “questionable” on Friday’s injury report.

Finally, though, the question of when he finally will play this season has been answered.

How much he will play and exactly what he can contribute to a defense that is ranks 29th in pass defense remains to be seen.

“These things come down to how much guys have played, what their experience level is in the National Football League,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “You judge by practice and maybe the speed in which they’re practicing and how they feel coming after that, and how many reps they get, those live reps or live speed reps that we get during practice. I guess it's different for each guy.”

Jackson has played 43 games in his NFL career and was a starter for 39 of them. He has averaged almost 60 tackles and 14 passes defensed per season and has built a reputation as one of the better tacklers among Tennessee’s cornerbacks.

The secondary will be without strong safety Kenny Vaccaro for the second straight game as well as rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton, who continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The complete list of inactive players for the Titans and Lions:

Tennessee: RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Kristian Fulton, OL Daniel Munyer, DL Larrell Murchison, OLB Brooks Reed, TE Geoff Swaim and S Kenny Vaccaro.

Detroit: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Darryl Roberts, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Logan Stenberg, OL Tyrell Crosby, DE Kareem Martin and OL Frank Ragnow.