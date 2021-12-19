Titans-Steelers Live Updates, Analysis

The Tennessee Titans have a chance to claim the top spot in the AFC standings Sunday with the victory at Pittsburgh.

With a win, Mike Vrabel’s team would improve to 10-4, tied with Kansas City for the best record in the conference. Tennessee, however, has the tiebreaker based on its 27-3 victory over the Chiefs in Week 7.

At 6-6-1 with one win (and one tie) in its last five, Pittsburgh looks to remain in the thick of the chase for a wild car spot with a victory.

“It is our weekly approach to try and figure out how we prepare to win and ultimately win on Sunday,” Vrabel said. “Then we will move on to the next one and if things happen that is great.”

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Former Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree called the coin toss for the Titans correctly. Tennessee defers its option until the second half and will kick off to start.

(13:33) Ben Roethlisberger completed a pass for 16 yards on the first snap, but the Steelers gained just two yards on the next three plays. Cornerback Greg Mabin broke up a third-down pass intended for Chase Claypool, and Pittsburgh has to punt.

Three of the Titans’ four losses this season have been in games when they allowed the opponent to score on the first possession.

(13:23) Not a good start for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill is sacked for a loss of eight yards on the opening snap.

(11:29) A Dontrell Hilliard run (three yards) and a screen to Jeremy McNichols (seven yards) are not enough to overcome the sack, and Tennessee has to punt.

(10:29) The Steelers go three-and-out and punt. Chester Rogers returns the punt 55 yards, and the Titans get an extra 10 courtesy of a Pittsburgh penalty. It’s first down at the Steelers’ 25.

Rogers’ punt return is the Titans’ longest since Darius Reynaud took one 81 yards for a touchdown against Jacksonville in the final game of 2013.

(8:10) Jeremy McNichols converts a third-and-8 with an 11-yard reception that featured a nifty run after the catch. Bad news: McNichols was hurt on the play. Good news: The Titans have it first-and-goal at the 1.

(7:44) The Titans keep it simple. Tannehill sneaks it in on first down for the touchdown. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:29. TENNESSEE 7, PITTSBURGH 0

That is Tannehill’s seventh rushing touchdown of the season, which ties the career-high he set last season.

(6:14) The Steelers go three-and-out again. Rookies Elijah Molden and Naquan Jones combined for a sack on second down to make it third-and-14. Ben Roethlisberger threw incomplete on third down and Pittsburgh punts once again.

The Titans report that McNichols has a shoulder injury. His return is probable.

(1:16) A good drive stalls at the Pittsburgh 8 when Dontrell Hilliard’s 4-yard reception on third down is four yards shy of a first down. Randy Bullock’s 26-yard field goal is good. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 4:54. TENNESSEE 10, PITTSBURGH 0

This is the first time since Oct. 24 against Kansas City the Titans have scored 10 or more in the first quarter (they have put up a ton of points in the second since then). In fact, they had 10 first-quarter points total in the previous six contests.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Tennessee has outgained Pittsburgh 67-31 and has a 6-2 edge in first downs. Tannehill is 6-9 but for just 40 yards, and four of his completions have been to running backs. Rashaan Evans already has three tackles.

SECOND QUARTER

(14:25) Pittsburgh punts again. Its first four drives have lasted – in order – four, three, three and four plays. The longest covered 18 yards.

(12:54) Tannehill stands in against a heavy rush and delivers a third-down strike to Anthony Firkser for 9 yards and a first down, but Firkser fumbles and Pittsburgh recovers.

(10:37) Pittsburgh takes advantage of the turnover and puts points on the board with Chris Boswell’s 36-yard field goal. Chase Claypool’s 12-yard gain after a lateral on the first play following the takeaway was the big gain. Scoring drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:11. TENNESSEE 10, PITTSBURGH 3

(0:21) The Titans exhaust nearly all the remaining time in the quarter but have to settle for a field goal after Tannehill is sacked for a loss of 10 on third-and-goal from the 4, after which Pittsburgh calls timeout. Randy Bullock’s 36-yard field goal is good. Scoring drive: 19 plays, 64 yards, 10:17. TENNESSEE 13, PITTSBURGH 3

In terms of time off the clock and number of plays, that was Tennessee’s longest drive of the season (source: TruMedia).