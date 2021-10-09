    • October 9, 2021
    Two More Ruled Out for Jacksonville Game

    Linebacker Bud Dupree and tackle Ty Sambrailo bring to eight the number of players who won't be available to play against the Jaguars.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – Bud Dupree said on Thursday that he “wouldn’t count this week out” as a possibility for his return to the Tennessee Titans’ lineup.

    At the time, though, he acknowledged that his was not the final word on the subject.

    That came Saturday when franchise officials ruled out Dupree and tackle Ty Sambrailo for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injury issues. Dupree continues his recovery from knee surgery late last year, and Sambrailo has a foot issue.

    “Bud spoke on his situation, working back, and had him at practice this week,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

    Both players were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

    Eight Tennessee players have now been ruled for the game against the Jaguars (0-4). Inside linebacker Jayon Brown, wide receiver Julio Jones, punter Brett Kern, guard/center Aaron Brewer, tight end Tommy Hudson and wide receiver Racey McMath were ruled out on Friday.

    Brown, Brewer, Hudson and McMath, subsequently, were placed on injured reserve.

    Dupree was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after limited participation on Wednesday. That was the most extensive work he had during the week since the opener, when he did not appear on the injury report. He has not played since Week 2 at Seattle and has been credited with two tackles and four quarterback pressures in two games.

    “Everybody just said, ‘Take your time until you’re 100 percent ready to go on the field,’” Dupree said of his teammates’ reaction to his recent absences. “It is a longer season nowadays. … We want to be able to have our full force together [late in the year].”

    Sambrailo was added to the injury report on Thursday and was a limited participant that day and on Friday. The veteran backup started at left tackle for Taylor Lewan against the Seahawks and played roughly one-third of last Sunday’s contest against the New York Jets there when Lewan was briefly sidelined with a toe injury.

    Lewan, defensive lineman Denico Autry (hip) and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday.

