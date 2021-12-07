Byard's Return to Active Roster Empties COVID List

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans still have their share of health issues as they move beyond the open date in their schedule. COVID-19 is not one of them.

Safety Kevin Byard was removed from the Reserve-COVID 19 list Tuesday. He was added to the list on Nov. 29, a day after the Titans’ last game, a 36-13 loss at New England, which meant he was not allowed to participate in two days of meetings and conditioning last week or when players reconvened on Monday following their break.

As of the start of the day, Byard was the only Titans player on the COVID list. In recent days, backup quarterback Logan Woodside, linebacker Joe Jones and practice squad tight end Austin Fort have come off the Reserve-COVID 19 list as well.

Byard’s return means that Tennessee will have the leader of its defense on the field for practice on Wednesday, when preparations for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars begin in earnest.

The 2017 Pro Bowler is a team captain and the Titans leader in interceptions (five) and passes defensed (12). He is second on the defense with 64 tackles. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October when he had three interceptions, seven passes defensed and scored touchdowns on a fumble return and an interception return.

Byard is currently tied for third in the NFL (tied for first among safeties) in interceptions. He had four during the team’s six-game win streak earlier this season.

He is one of just 13 Titans players who have appeared in every game this season.