COVID List Continues to Shrink

September 6, 2021
Geoff Swaim returns to the active roster; Justin March-Lillard is released after he clears the protocols. Only three players remain sidelined by the coronavirus.
The Tennessee Titans removed two more players from their Reserve-COVID 19 list Monday. Only one made it to the active roster.

Tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard cleared COVID protocols and were removed from the list. Swaim was added to the active roster. March-Lillard was released.

To make room for Swaim on the active roster, defensive back Chris Jones was released.

The last time Tennessee placed a player on the COVID list was Aug. 30, when right guard Nate Davis became the ninth removed from the active roster after coach Mike Vrabel tested positive and went into quarantine. Vrabel ultimately spent 10 days separated from the team.

As of now, only Davis, center Ben Jones and offensive lineman Cole Banwart remain on the COVID list. The expectation now is that the Titans will be at full strength for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re not going to clear somebody until we feel like they can go out there and do their job and do it in the manner in which we expect, and also for them to be able to function,” Vrabel said Monday. “So, we wouldn’t clear anybody that we didn’t feel was ready to come back.”

Swaim and March-Lillard were added to the COVID list on Aug. 26, the same day as quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who returned to the active roster on Sunday.

The recent outbreak clearly is past, and the Titans are close to having it completely behind them. If only they could be sure that would be the end of their COVID issues.

“We just have to kind of – everybody, whether it’s the league, you family, my family – we all have to understand that we’re going to deal with some things. We’re going to deal with positive test results from vaccinated people. We’ll follow the protocols how we have to and try to be as safe as we possibly can.” 

Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) goes through blocking drills during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
