Two, Including Tannehill, Removed From COVID List

Running back Jeremy McNichols also will be able to practice Monday when the team conducts its next practice.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will get back to work Monday, and when they do, they will have their starting quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill was removed from the team’s Reserve-COVID 19 list on Saturday as was running back Jeremy McNichols. Those two will be able to take part in the full week of practices ahead of the Sept. 12 season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The moves mean that Tennessee now has 53 players on the active roster. Five remain on the COVID list, including starting offensive linemen Ben Jones and Nate Davis. As such, franchise officials will have decisions to make as more players become available.

Tannehill went on the COVID list on Aug. 26 along with two others, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard. Those two are among those who remain on that list.

Players are put the COVID list either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion.

No Titans player has been removed from the active roster for those reasons since Wednesday.

Tannehill said on the opening day of training camp that he did not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine but relented due to policies and protocols agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players’ Association. At that time, he was “in the process” of becoming fully vaccinated at that time.

NFL teams other than Tampa Bay and Dallas, which meet on Thursday, are in the midst of a three-day break ahead of the first week of the regular season. Players have off Friday, Saturday and Sunday before they reconvene.