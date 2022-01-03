COVID Update: Julio Jones, Jayon Brown Back on Active Roster

NASHVILLE – The majority of the Tennessee Titans’ recent COVID-19 issues is now in the past.

The Titans removed wide receiver Julio Jones, inside linebacker Jayon Brown and backup tackle Kendall Lamm from the Reserve—COVID-19 list and returned them to the active roster Monday. Additionally, defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun was removed and returned to the practice squad.

The recent outbreak, which had a big impact on the offensive line, is not completely over, though. Tackle Paul Adams, who was signed to the practice squad late last week, was added to the COVID list on Monday. He follows Lamm, tackle Taylor Lewan and guards Rodger Saffold and Nate Davis, who all missed practice time and/or a game in the last two weeks due to the NFL quarantine rules.

On balance, however, Tennessee is in remarkably good health at a time when many NFL teams are dealing with significant COVID issues.

The active roster is now at the maximum 53 players as it enters the final week of the regular season.

There were 52 players available prior to Sunday’s 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Tight end MyCole Pruitt was removed Monday and placed on injured reserve because he sustained a season-ending ankle injury in the contest, and the franchise got a roster exemption for Lamm, whose stay on the COVID list was a lengthy one (he was added on Dec. 23 prior to the Titans’ victory over San Francisco that night). Therefore, the return of Jones, who is seventh on the team with 26 receptions, and Brown, sixth with 55 tackles, gets the team to the max.

Barring any injury issues over the next few days, coaches will have a wealth of options for the Week 18 contest at Houston and for the playoffs.